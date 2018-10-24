Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Blue Diamond Road crash

Earnest Frederick Symes, 52, was riding on a 2008 Harley-Davidson west on Blue Diamond Road near South Decatur Boulevard just before 4:35 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a 2014 Lexus IS350 that was changing lanes.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who died earlier this month in a crash with a vehicle that was changing lanes.

Earnest Frederick Symes, 52, was on a 2008 Harley-Davidson heading west on Blue Diamond Road near South Decatur Boulevard just before 4:35 p.m. Oct. 12 when a 2014 Lexus IS350 driven by a 35-year-old man changed lanes and struck the bike, Las Vegas police said.

The impact threw Symes off the bike and into the path of a 2001 GMC Yukon also heading west on Blue Diamond, which struck him, police said. He died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

The Lexus and GMC drivers remained at the scene and did not appear to be impaired, according to police. They were not injured in the crash.

Symes was identified last week.