Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

The results are now outlining a large oxide gold discovery with a consistent upper vein zone that appears similar but potentially larger to Corvus’ YellowJacket deposit in the western part of the district located near Beatty. The nature of the vein system also appears to Corvus to be similar to the nearby historic Bullfrog deposit mined by Barrick Gold in the 1990’s.

“These continuing positive results from the new Lynnda Strip discovery have confirmed the expanding size of this large Round Mountain type system containing several exceptional, broad vein zones. Given the current aggressive drill programs to the north and south of the Lynnda Strip, it appears we are in the middle of a new, large, Nevada oxide gold discovery that could represent a major expansion of exploration and development in the Bullfrog District. Corvus will continue to provide its shareholders ongoing updates on its progress with this new Nevada discovery and its implication on the overall development of the eastern Bullfrog Gold District,” said said Jeffrey Pontius, president and CEO of Corvus.

Based on the results obtained to date, Corvus believes that the additional Lynnda Strip drill holes are defining a large and continuous oxide gold system. Given recent results released by Coeur Mining Inc. on their property, drilling south of Lynnda Strip and the current extensive drill site construction by both Coeur Mining Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti on their properties north and south of the Lynnda Strip discovery, it appears the system is extensive along the strike. In addition, positive results were returned from Corvus’ followup drilling at the South Merlin target where Corvus will be extending drilling to the west to link up with the drilling at the new Owl Creek target.

Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of drilling at Lynnda Strip as well as testing new similar structural targets to the west. The goal of this program will be to determine the initial mineral resource contained on the Corvus land package and its implication on the adjoining ground to the north and south.