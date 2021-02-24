48°F
Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 23, 2021 - 9:28 pm
 
Getty Images Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of drilling at Lynnda Strip as well as testing new similar structural targets to the west.

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

The results are now outlining a large oxide gold discovery with a consistent upper vein zone that appears similar but potentially larger to Corvus’ YellowJacket deposit in the western part of the district located near Beatty. The nature of the vein system also appears to Corvus to be similar to the nearby historic Bullfrog deposit mined by Barrick Gold in the 1990’s.

“These continuing positive results from the new Lynnda Strip discovery have confirmed the expanding size of this large Round Mountain type system containing several exceptional, broad vein zones. Given the current aggressive drill programs to the north and south of the Lynnda Strip, it appears we are in the middle of a new, large, Nevada oxide gold discovery that could represent a major expansion of exploration and development in the Bullfrog District. Corvus will continue to provide its shareholders ongoing updates on its progress with this new Nevada discovery and its implication on the overall development of the eastern Bullfrog Gold District,” said said Jeffrey Pontius, president and CEO of Corvus.

Based on the results obtained to date, Corvus believes that the additional Lynnda Strip drill holes are defining a large and continuous oxide gold system. Given recent results released by Coeur Mining Inc. on their property, drilling south of Lynnda Strip and the current extensive drill site construction by both Coeur Mining Inc. and AngloGold Ashanti on their properties north and south of the Lynnda Strip discovery, it appears the system is extensive along the strike. In addition, positive results were returned from Corvus’ followup drilling at the South Merlin target where Corvus will be extending drilling to the west to link up with the drilling at the new Owl Creek target.

Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of drilling at Lynnda Strip as well as testing new similar structural targets to the west. The goal of this program will be to determine the initial mineral resource contained on the Corvus land package and its implication on the adjoining ground to the north and south.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NCSO Capt. David Boruchowitz said upward of 1,000 area resid ...
Public memorial service held for Bailiff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A poignant rifle salute carried out by members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard capped off a 4-hour memorial service for longtime Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died Monday, Jan. 18 at a Las Vegas Hospital after suffering from health problems related to COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of sup ...
Nye County “Backs the Blue”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending o ...
NDOT is looking for paid summer interns
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

Getty Images
Analysis: Online holiday shopping grew almost 50%
Staff Report

Online retail sales during the holiday season exploded in 2020 according to preliminary analysis by spending tracker Mastercard SpendingPulse, as people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Internet to purchase gifts for friends and family.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and ...
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state
Staff Report

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

Getty Images The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and wi ...
Credit union launches scholarship program
Staff Report

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medicaid and Check Up are now serving a record number of p ...
Nevada Medicaid enrolls record 810,000 residents
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid, the state- and federally funded health insurance program, has hit record enrollment, with one out of every four Nevadans currently being served by the program.

Riley Grace
Pahrump man arrested after shooting incident
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Riley Grace was arrested in mid-February following a shooting investigation.