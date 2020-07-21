104°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cottonwood Fire grows to more than 2,700 acres

Staff Report
July 21, 2020 - 4:30 pm
 

A wildfire was reported on Monday in the Cottonwood Pass area south of state Route 160.

The fire, burning in grass, sage and brush, mixed with some pinyon and juniper, is estimated to be burning across 2,741 acres with a 5% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

The fire was initially reported on Monday at 9 a.m. when it was estimated to be burning on 700-800 acres. The numbers weer updated due to or accurate mapping.

“Fire behavior is moderate and backing into the wind,” the Forest Service’s Tweet said. “Hard work from firefighters has increased the containment to 5%.”

Ground and air resources have been working together to establish an anchor point and begin to build a containment line around the flanks of the fire. Additional crews and aircraft have been ordered. Airtankers are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try and inhibit the fire’s spread while performing point protection for the communications site on top of Potosi Mountain as a precaution. A Type 2 helicopter has begun bucket drops to help cool the fire’s edge.

The fire is running, especially when it aligns with area drainages and wind. It is currently moving to the northeast. Neither Route 160 nor any communities are currently threatened.

The fire service said on Tuesday on Twitter that additional resources would be arriving that day to “help develop and improve containment lines.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though lightning has recently been in the area. A Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team has been ordered.

For more information on the Cottonwood Fire as it becomes available, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6871/

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Small Business Development Center has been gifting s ...
Small business group releases data on impact of COVID-19
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center recently released its quarterly economic impact numbers, demonstrating the amount of work done to bolster and support Nevada small businesses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
DETR reports 2nd straight week of rising unemployment claims
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 14,666 for the week ending July 11, up 2,182 claims, or 17.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 12,484. This is the third consecutive week of increases in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Based on a preliminary review of the requirements of state statutes, the administ ...
Comments sought on Amargosa water treatment plant
Staff Report

The Nevada Bureau of Water Pollution Control is seeking public comment on a groundwater discharge permit the administrator proposed to issue to Peacox Charitable Remainder Unitrust for a facility in Amargosa Valley.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Division of Insurance offers tips for protection from fires
Staff Report

In the past few weeks, Nevada has experienced significant wildfires, ranging from the Poeville Fire in Washoe County to the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston. With fires in mind, the Division of Insurance reminds Nevadans to take action to protect their assets from disasters such as wildfires.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Wildfire fought near Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A call for “all available units” at 5:20 a.m., Monday, July 20, sent members of the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department scrambling to Fleur de Lis Road off Highway 95 north of Beatty. A large plume of smoke visible from town signaled a sizable fire.

Robert Nevarez
Man accused of driving wrong way on Highway 160 arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A potentially deadly situation along Highway 160 was prevented by two Nye County Sheriff’s Office patrol officers just before midnight on Friday, July 3 when they saw a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom was the keynote speaker at the 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit in South ...
Third recall attempt launched against Newsom
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Citing what it called “unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing school, independent contractors thrown out of work, exploding pension debt and now, a locked-down population while the prisons are empties,” Recall Gavin Newsom claimed more than 80,000 California voters have signed up to sign and circulate recall petitions in an attempt to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

The Spring Mountain National Recreation Area sign is seen outside Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 24, ...
Spring Mountains NRA bans campfires because of fire danger
Staff Report

Because of extremely high fire danger, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest has updated its Stage II Fire Restrictions to include no campfires in developed campgrounds and day use areas. The restrictions will remain in place until forest officials determine that conditions have changed sufficiently to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfire.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
A traffic stop in Pahrump leads to multiple arrests
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A mix of five residents from Clark and Nye counties were arrested after a traffic stop led to an investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on July 8.