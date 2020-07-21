Cottonwood Fire grows to more than 2,700 acres

A wildfire was reported on Monday in the Cottonwood Pass area south of state Route 160.

U.S. Forest Service

The fire, burning in grass, sage and brush, mixed with some pinyon and juniper, is estimated to be burning across 2,741 acres with a 5% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

The fire was initially reported on Monday at 9 a.m. when it was estimated to be burning on 700-800 acres. The numbers weer updated due to or accurate mapping.

“Fire behavior is moderate and backing into the wind,” the Forest Service’s Tweet said. “Hard work from firefighters has increased the containment to 5%.”

The #CottonwoodFire is now 2,741 acres due to more accurate mapping. Fire behavior is moderate and backing into the wind. Hard work from firefighters has increased the containment to 5%.https://t.co/BK88H2JDQQ pic.twitter.com/8k5fG8SRIq — Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) July 21, 2020

Ground and air resources have been working together to establish an anchor point and begin to build a containment line around the flanks of the fire. Additional crews and aircraft have been ordered. Airtankers are using retardant to coat the vegetation to try and inhibit the fire’s spread while performing point protection for the communications site on top of Potosi Mountain as a precaution. A Type 2 helicopter has begun bucket drops to help cool the fire’s edge.

The fire is running, especially when it aligns with area drainages and wind. It is currently moving to the northeast. Neither Route 160 nor any communities are currently threatened.

The fire service said on Tuesday on Twitter that additional resources would be arriving that day to “help develop and improve containment lines.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though lightning has recently been in the area. A Type 3 Interagency Incident Management Team has been ordered.

For more information on the Cottonwood Fire as it becomes available, please visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6871/