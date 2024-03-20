62°F
County eyeing impact fee increases

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 20, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Impact fees from development go to support a variety of government services, such as parks. Local impact fees could increase under a proposed bill to be discussed April 16.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Fire services are another government function that utilizes impact fees, which are set to rise in the coming weeks.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Local impact fees are assessed to support police activities as well.

The cost to develop in Pahrump could go up, with a public hearing on a proposal to raise local impact fees set for next month.

“Impact fees for police, fire and parks have not been adjusted since their adoption by Nye County in 2005,” explains information on the proposed changes to Nye County Code Chapter 15.32. “The purpose of this bill (Nye County Bill No. 2024-01) is to increase the existing impact fees using the Consumer Pricing Index (CPI) as a measure of inflation, to more accurately reflect the actual current cost of constructing capital improvements such as parks and fire and police stations.”

But that’s not all the bill aims to do, with an entirely new chapter to be added regarding, “…impact fees for drainage and flood control projects, as the original 2005 Impact Fee Study used by the board as a basis for determining the amount of the impact fees included a provision for drainage and flood control projects.”

Fire station impact fees are suggested to increase from $167 per detached residential dwelling unit to $254 per unit and from $127 to $193 per attached, multi-family or other residential use dwelling. Police impact fees for detached dwellings would go up from $137 to $209 each and those for attached, multi-family or other residential use would bump from $104 to $158 each.

Commercial projects would see increased fire station and police impact fees as well, which vary depending on the size and type of commercial development.

Park impact fees are set to rise from $359 to $547 per detached residential dwelling and from $273 to $416 per attached, multi-family or other residential use dwelling.

Under the new chapter addressing drainage and flood control, impact fees are proposed at $4,426 per detached residential dwelling and $1,673 per attached, multi-family or other residential use dwelling. Drainage and flood control impact fees for commercial development are proposed to be the same for all types and building sizes, $1.18 per square foot of floor area.

The one section of the code that is not proposed for amendment is street impact fees.

The public hearing on Nye County Bill No. 2024-01 will take place during the Nye County Commission’s Tuesday, April 16 meeting, set to begin at 10 a.m. The meeting can be attended in Pahrump at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive or in Tonopah at 101 Radar Road. Residents can also participate via teleconference, instructions for which are included on each commission agenda.

The agenda can be viewed at NyeCountyNV.gov

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

