Court reopens after closure from COVID-19 exposure

Pahrump Justice Court is back open after it closed two weeks ago due to possible COVID-19 exposure among employees, said Arnold Knightly, Nye County’s public information officer.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to the Fifth Judicial District Court and Pahrump Justice Court.

Pahrump Justice Court is back open after it closed two weeks ago due to possible COVID-19 exposure among employees, said Arnold Knightly, Nye County’s public information officer.

The building reopened Tuesday, July 21 and resumed normal office hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The court after several employees were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The reopening was pending all those exposed be tested.

“Several personnel employed in the Pahrump Justice Court have been exposed to a person who very recently tested positive for COVID-19, and the Court has therefore determined that it is necessary to close … pending test results of all Justice Court staff, which shall be conducted on July 8,” the administrative order stated at that time.

Though closed, the court continued to conduct first appearances, bail hearings and formal arraignments via telephone or video. No hearings were conducted at the courthouse during the closure.