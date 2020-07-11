98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Court reopens after closure from COVID-19 exposure

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2020 - 9:35 pm
 
Updated July 23, 2020 - 6:02 pm

Pahrump Justice Court is back open after it closed two weeks ago due to possible COVID-19 exposure among employees, said Arnold Knightly, Nye County’s public information officer.

The building reopened Tuesday, July 21 and resumed normal office hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The court was ordered to close back on July 7 after several employees were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The reopening was pending all those exposed be tested.

“Several personnel employed in the Pahrump Justice Court have been exposed to a person who very recently tested positive for COVID-19, and the Court has therefore determined that it is necessary to close … pending test results of all Justice Court staff, which shall be conducted on July 8,” the administrative order stated at that time.

Though closed, the court continued to conduct first appearances, bail hearings and formal arraignments via telephone or video. No hearings were conducted at the courthouse during the closure.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the sc ...
WGU unveils its largest scholarship program yet
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Western Governors University will award $800,000 nationally in scholarships to busy adults who would like to earn a college degree on a schedule that fits their lives.

Screenshot This screenshot taken July 21 shows Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott L ...
Nye’s emergency management director Scott Lewis defends legitimacy of COVID-19 numbers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In an already divided America, the COVID-19 pandemic has created yet another point of contention for society, with those adhering to the government’s mandates and guidelines being labeled as “sheep” and those refusing to do so being named conspiracy theorists who do not care about the safety of others.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, April 22, shows some of the la ...
North Canyon Homes gets green light, new subdivision planned for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After having a request for a development agreement outlining 67 houses on 16 acres of land on the north side of the Pahrump Valley denied by the Nye County Commission earlier this year, applicant Ken Murphy was back before the board on July 21 with a modified version of the agreement that ultimately met with approval.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Phillip Peng, represented by Defense Attorney Brent Percival ...
 
December trial date set for animal abuse suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man appeared for his arraignment in Nye County’s Fifth District Court on July 20 for an animal cruelty charge. This follows animal cruelty charges being filed last month by the Nye County District Attorney’s Office over an arrest that occurred roughly two years ago.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Stacie and David Hiebert present a check to Southern N ...
$2,500 presented to Nye search and rescue following First Responders Appreciation Picnic
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, local couple Stacie and David Hiebert set out on a mission. They wanted to show area first responders that despite the extreme negativity being publicly channeled toward law enforcement officials in recent weeks, there are still many people who are truly grateful for the jobs these professionals do every single day, and the results of that effort did not disappoint.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pahrump Valley Winery in Pahrump on Friday, July 28, 20 ...
Taps cease at Pahrump winery
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Typically the patron is left with having to settle the check before they leave a restaurant or a bar. But on this round, the bartender was the one left needing to settle the tab—with the tab being left open for roughly a year; and it still hasn’t been settled.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Photo of Comet Neowise captured along Hig ...
Comet Neowise gleams over Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Comet Neowise is leaving its mark on earth while it glides through the black abyss of space – with its brilliant lights caught on terrestrial cameras by individuals all over the desert floor, from Las Vegas to Death Valley, and beyond.

Charlie Myers, former Elko County Commissioner and Sgt. Ben Jenkins' uncle, eulogizes Sgt. Benj ...
Memorial held for slain NHP officer
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A memorial for Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was slain while trying to assist a stopped motorist along U.S. Highway 93, north of Ely, on March 27, was held in Elko earlier this month.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Individuals wh ...
Task force warns Nevadans about unemployment scams
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force recently has received reports suggesting that personal identifying information of some present and past Nevada residents is being used to file fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits.