News

COVID-19 cases drop, but testing also falling

Staff Report
September 2, 2020 - 2:32 pm
 

Wednesday brought 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, according to the weekly teleconference with Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek.

Fewer cases than usual came from Clark County, which reported 141 of the 239 new cases.

With 862,254 tests completed — an increase of 3,079 from Monday — since the start of the pandemic, Nevada has a cumulative test positivity rate of 10.5%, with a daily positivity rate of 10.0%.

For the most recent seven-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 458 per day, compared to 1,037 for the week ending July 31.

As of Tuesday, the state had 675 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, reflecting a hospital occupancy rate of 72%. Intensive care units are 61% occupied, while 34% of the state’s ventilators were in use. The COVID-19 task force reports that the healthcare infrastructure in the state is in good condition as the downward trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalization continues.

Contact tracing has identified 14,708 cases, 21% of Nevada’s total. Contact tracers have logged 1,544 calls and sent 1,649 text messages, with an 82% response rate from unique contacts.

The COVID Trace app, which was launched Aug. 24, has been downloaded 19,463 times. Questions about the app can be emailed to help@covidtrace.com

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by RAM USA, was taken during the recen ...
Remote Area Medical appointment line now live
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with Remote Area Medical have made the decision to release the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment at the 2020 Pahrump RAM Clinic a full two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This conceptual drawing, included in the bidding package fo ...
New animal shelter on the horizon for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Animal lovers rejoice, Nye County is on the verge of moving forward with a project that the community has been clamoring for over and over again in recent years, a new animal shelter for the Pahrump Valley.

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Getty Images The town hall, “County Small Business Grant Program” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

David Marlon campaign David Marlon
Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Governor Steve Sisolak
Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Getty Images NHTSA’s latest alcohol-impaired driving data shows that in 2018 there were 10,5 ...
Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving
Staff Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.