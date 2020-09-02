COVID-19 cases drop, but testing also falling

Wednesday brought 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, according to the weekly teleconference with Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doctors at a drive-up COVID-19 testing event, hosted by Serenity Health in partnership with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Fewer cases than usual came from Clark County, which reported 141 of the 239 new cases.

With 862,254 tests completed — an increase of 3,079 from Monday — since the start of the pandemic, Nevada has a cumulative test positivity rate of 10.5%, with a daily positivity rate of 10.0%.

For the most recent seven-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 458 per day, compared to 1,037 for the week ending July 31.

As of Tuesday, the state had 675 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, reflecting a hospital occupancy rate of 72%. Intensive care units are 61% occupied, while 34% of the state’s ventilators were in use. The COVID-19 task force reports that the healthcare infrastructure in the state is in good condition as the downward trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalization continues.

Contact tracing has identified 14,708 cases, 21% of Nevada’s total. Contact tracers have logged 1,544 calls and sent 1,649 text messages, with an 82% response rate from unique contacts.

The COVID Trace app, which was launched Aug. 24, has been downloaded 19,463 times. Questions about the app can be emailed to help@covidtrace.com