97°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19 contact tracing attracts scammers

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
July 15, 2020 - 12:13 am
 

Contact tracing can help stop the spread of COVID-19, and a contact tracer from the health department might call if you have been exposed. But scammers are pretending to be contact tracers, and residents should be wary.

Real contact tracers will not ask for money. Only scammers will insist on payment by gift card, money transfer or cryptocurrency.

No bank account information or credit card number is necessary for contact tracing, so no legitimate contact tracer will ask for either one.

Similarly, contact tracers will never ask for a Social Security number, and residents are reminded never to give out that number to anyone who contacts them.

Immigration status is of no interest to contact tracers, so if anyone claiming to be a tracer asks you about it, you can be sure it is a scam.

Finally, residents are reminded not to click on a link in a text or email allegedly from a contact tracer, as doing so can download malware onto your device.

Potential scams should be reported to state authorities as well as ftc.gov/complaint.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesty of University of Nevada, Reno Extension The events are part of a free series of town ...
Extension’s summer series turns to bookkeeping matters
Staff Report

With small businesses scrambling to adapt amid COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a town hall this Wednesday where economic and business experts and small business owners will talk about the newest challenges small businesses are facing during this phase of the pandemic.

Courtesty of University of Nevada, Reno Extension The events are part of a free series of town ...
Extension’s summer series turns to bookkeeping matters
Staff Report

With small businesses scrambling to adapt amid COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a town hall this Wednesday where economic and business experts and small business owners will talk about the newest challenges small businesses are facing during this phase of the pandemic.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal As savings and available credit run out in families facin ...
Report: Thousands at risk of eviction by September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A report from the nonpartisan research group The Guinn Center suggests that between 272,000 and 327,000 Nevadans could face eviction by September after protections enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic expire.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $23 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four members of the Nye County Water District Governing Boa ...
New face to join Nye County Water District Governing Board
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For anyone who has been following the water issues in Nye County over the years, it is no secret that the Nye County Water District and its associated governing board are sources of contention and fierce debate among not just the public but the members of the Nye County Commission as well.

Getty Images The blood drive will be held at the Pahrump Nugget from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thurs ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant, the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, is heading to Pahrump for a blood drive. All donors will receive a COVID-19 antibody test with each successful donation.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Red Cross seeks volunteers to help during wildfire season
Staff Report

As large fires, including the Poeville, Mahogany and Numbers fires, have affected hundreds of people as hot, dry, windy conditions have taken hold, the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers.