News

COVID-19 outbreak brings mask mandate to Pahrump’s high school and middle school

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2021 - 8:05 pm
 
Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District office at 284 West Street in Pahrump.
Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County School District Southern District office at 284 West Street in Pahrump.

A letter from the Nye County School District announced that a mask mandate is in effect for Pahrump Valley High School and Rosemary Clarke Middle School on Thursday due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

With the mandate, the school district says was imposed by the state’s health department, all staff and students are required to wear masks indoors and on school busses as of Friday.

“This will be in effect until the State Health Department informs us our cases are low enough that we can then go back to not requiring masks,” the letter states. “Please understand that we have no choice in this matter. We legally are required to follow the directives from the State Department of Health.”

In addition, on Friday, the district stated that all athletic activities were canceled for the remainder of last week for both PVHS and RCMS.

“Hopefully, by wearing masks, we will be able to reduce our COVID spread quickly, and we can get back to no masks soon,” the letter states. “This will also help support our athletes and give them a better opportunity to be able to play each week.”

The letter states, “Please understand that students will not be allowed on the bus without masks or to stay at school

without masks. We will have masks for students who need them.”

The letter continues: “If you will not allow your child to wear a mask, you should keep them home, contact the school’s attendance clerk, and have your students check Canvas for their assignments.”

“Thank you for your support and understanding as we try to get our district through this pandemic,” the letter states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

PVHS and RCMS Parent Message Regarding Masks 21.08.26 (1) by Jeff Meehan on Scribd

