74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19 prompts halt of open burning in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 17, 2020 - 9:39 am
 

In yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing daily life, the Pahrump burn season has been put on hold.

That’s right folks, the weather might be perfect for it, but open burning is currently banned, allowing Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews to concentrate on maintaining emergency operations while simultaneously dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Typically, residents who obtain burn permits are authorized to burn their own yard debris and weeds throughout the fall, winter and spring months, with a regular burn season running from late October to late May each year.

By the end of May, temperatures generally start to reach a sustained 90 degrees or higher, which triggers the close of burn season. This year, however, residents must immediately put their burning on pause as PVFRS shifts its focus to the COVID-19 pandemic and attempts to limit its first responders’ interaction with the public.

“Yes, per Chief Scott Lewis, he wanted us to put a ‘hold’ on burning due to the respiratory illnesses in our valley and keeping our first responders in house responding to true emergencies and limiting their exposure,” Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service Administrative Assistant Jennifer Fanning, who leads the department’s burn desk, told the Pahrump Valley Times on Monday, April 13.

The moratorium has been in place for a few weeks, and it is unknown when or if the moratorium will be lifted before the sizzling heat of the summer months sets in.

“It has not been determined whether the season will re-open or remain closed until the moratorium is traditionally lifted in the fall,” Fanning detailed.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue has more than 12,000 burn permits on file, although Fanning noted that number is approximate as some burn permit holders might have moved or passed away without that information being reported to the fire department.

Regardless, there are many thousands of area land owners who have burn permits and with people all around the valley cooped up in their homes almost constantly, the urge to get out and do some yard work is common. For now, though, those pesky piles of weeds, trimmings and other yard debris will just have to wait.

Residents are asked to keep in mind that they are not permitted at this time to conduct any open burns. The restriction includes burns conducted in burn barrels, but it does not, however, extend to outdoor fire rings and pits used for recreational purposes such as campfire-side type activities.

For more information, on open burning in Pahrump or the burn moratorium contact Fanning at 775-727-2832.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senior menus
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada volunteers will be at the cul-de-sac on Ye ...
Effort to recall Sisolak continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be under a “Stay at Home” order as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country but those involved in the effort to remove Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak from office have a deadline to adhere to and they are pushing forward with their recall effort.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres will now face first degree mu ...
Nye DA revises initial charge on suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County district attorney’s office has revised a criminal complaint on a Pahrump man who admitted to strangling his roommate to death.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Leo Blundo, ...
Nye County Commissioners call for explanation of groundwater levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The need to readdress and correct a resolution passed earlier this year by the Nye County Commission opened the door for some discussion regarding the levy of a special assessment on taxable properties in Pahrump’s groundwater Basin #162, money that goes to the Nevada state engineer’s office.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched ...
IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dashing up and down the streets in their neighborhood, Jess ...
Pahrump Hope Run a great “virtual” success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

All throughout the week of March 28 to April 4 residents from around the valley hit the streets and trails to get their exercise on, walking, running, jogging or even just strolling along, all as part of the NyE Communities Coalition’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk.