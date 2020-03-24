COVID-19 takes toll on Nevada hospitality jobs

The COVID-19 outbreak, and subsequent closure of Nevada’s gaming properties, has led to over 246,000 direct and indirect jobs related to the hotel and lodging industry, according to a recent report.

According to a report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association, 246,534 direct and indirect jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Broken down, 85,130 direct hotel jobs were lost in the state with 161,404 indirect jobs lost.

The association is citing data from a report by Oxford Economic study data.

According to Oxford’s data, “44% of hotel employees in every state are projected to have lost or lose their jobs in the coming weeks.”

Hoteliers spoke about the current issues to the association.

“As a hotelier in Nevada, I have experienced firsthand … the devastation of reducing my work force during these difficult economic times. The faces of my employees when I have to let them know there is no more paycheck. The impact on our business is worse than I have seen in my 30-plus years in the hospitality industry. We are the second largest employer next to agriculture. Please help us!” said Tom Spoto, general manager of the Embassy Suites in Las Vegas in a release.