COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state

Staff Report
February 23, 2021 - 9:27 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive for COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health, where testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

As for the county tracker, there are more counties that are not flagged for elevated transmission than are flagged. Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, and Washoe are flagged for elevated transmission.

Of those counties that were flagged for elevated disease transmission: all were flagged with a high case rate, all were flagged with a high-test positivity, and Elko and Esmeralda were flagged with a low average number of tests per day per 100,000. For case rates, there are declining or improving trends in all counties except for Mineral and Storey. For test positivity, Nevada has seen declining or improving trends in the following counties: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye, and Washoe.

The Department of Health and Human Services provided a presentation around the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook V3 and provided information on the ethical and equitable distribution of vaccine in the state. More information on the presentation can be found at Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccine Planning and Distribution and Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook V3.

Vaccination opportunities will be available to those 65 and over in the coming weeks through the federal pharmacy partnership program.

More information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts can be found on NVCOVIDFighter.org

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NCSO Capt. David Boruchowitz said upward of 1,000 area resid ...
Public memorial service held for Bailiff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A poignant rifle salute carried out by members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard capped off a 4-hour memorial service for longtime Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died Monday, Jan. 18 at a Las Vegas Hospital after suffering from health problems related to COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of sup ...
Nye County “Backs the Blue”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending o ...
NDOT is looking for paid summer interns
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

Getty Images Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of dril ...
Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

Getty Images
Analysis: Online holiday shopping grew almost 50%
Staff Report

Online retail sales during the holiday season exploded in 2020 according to preliminary analysis by spending tracker Mastercard SpendingPulse, as people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Internet to purchase gifts for friends and family.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and ...
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Getty Images The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and wi ...
Credit union launches scholarship program
Staff Report

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medicaid and Check Up are now serving a record number of p ...
Nevada Medicaid enrolls record 810,000 residents
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid, the state- and federally funded health insurance program, has hit record enrollment, with one out of every four Nevadans currently being served by the program.

Riley Grace
Pahrump man arrested after shooting incident
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Riley Grace was arrested in mid-February following a shooting investigation.