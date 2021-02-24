COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive for COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health, where testing will resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

As for the county tracker, there are more counties that are not flagged for elevated transmission than are flagged. Clark, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, and Washoe are flagged for elevated transmission.

Of those counties that were flagged for elevated disease transmission: all were flagged with a high case rate, all were flagged with a high-test positivity, and Elko and Esmeralda were flagged with a low average number of tests per day per 100,000. For case rates, there are declining or improving trends in all counties except for Mineral and Storey. For test positivity, Nevada has seen declining or improving trends in the following counties: Carson, Churchill, Clark, Douglas, Eureka, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye, and Washoe.

The Department of Health and Human Services provided a presentation around the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook V3 and provided information on the ethical and equitable distribution of vaccine in the state. More information on the presentation can be found at Nevada’s COVID-19 Vaccine Planning and Distribution and Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook V3.

Vaccination opportunities will be available to those 65 and over in the coming weeks through the federal pharmacy partnership program.

More information on COVID-19 vaccination efforts can be found on NVCOVIDFighter.org