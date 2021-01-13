64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19 vaccine, care included in exchange plans

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
January 12, 2021 - 5:18 pm
 
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help ...
Getty Images Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits.

With only days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 health coverage, Nevada Health Link is reminding Nevadans that all plans include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

“As people continue to take measures to protect themselves, their families and their surrounding communities from the spread of the coronavirus, we want to remind Nevadans that COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and vaccinations will be included and covered in all plans offered through Nevada Health Link,” said Janel Davis, communications officer of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

“There is no need to buy additional insurance for COVID coverage, despite what some are fraudulently promoting. The Jan. 15 deadline for open enrollment is just around the corner, and we urge anyone who is uninsured or underinsured to contact Nevada Health Link today.”

The exchange has aligned with the Nevada Division of Insurance and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to update communities statewide about how, where and when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Last year, the DOI passed both emergency and permanent regulations to ensure there would be no out-of-pocket costs to insured Nevadans for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines. People who are insured and are charged for COVID-related services should report the case to the Nevada Insurance Commissioner, and the case may be referred for investigation.

Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits. The 10 essential health benefits under the Affordable Care Act include hospitalization, prenatal and newborn care and lab services. Consumers who enroll on or before Jan. 15 will have coverage effective Feb. 1.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans. Anyone who believes they may qualify for Nevada Medicaid benefits can apply at accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/.

For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 800-547-2927. Methods to enroll in health insurance include virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin; via telephone and online; and in-person, for those who prefer it. The Call Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 15. The call center will offer special extended hours and remain open until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 14-15.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office is forming what's termed a " ...
Sheriff’s office seeking civilian volunteers for group
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good men and women to serve in a new civilian volunteer group termed the “Rapid Response Team.”

Terry Svejda
Pahrump couple arrested on suspicion of child abuse
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple are facing child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges after Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on New Year’s Eve regarding a domestic disturbance.

Getty Images Even those who have a will or estate plan in place might need to be more open abou ...
Survey finds many need to work on estate planning
Staff Report

The global focus on COVID-19 over the past year has caused people to evaluate aspects of financial security that they might previously have put off — most importantly, creating a will and an estate plan. But the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index shows that while some progress has been made in this area, many investors have more work to do.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Unemployment claims rise more than 17% in Nevada
Staff Report

Initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,461 for the week ending Jan. 2, up 1,252 claims, or 17.4%, compared to the previous week’s total of 7,209 claims, according to data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
Eligible PPP expenses now deductible, IRS rules
Staff Report

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Monday issued guidance allowing deductions for the payments of eligible expenses when such payments would result or be expected to result in the forgiveness of a covered loan under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Trash along the roadways in Nye County is a continual proble ...
Don’t trash Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has traveled in the town of Pahrump or throughout Nye County has likely witnessed the unfortunate fact for themselves: the county’s roadways are littered with trash. From fast food bags and cups to cigarette butts purposely discarded and even entire sacks of household waste that have accidentally flown out of the back of a vehicle, the signs of local littering are easy to spot.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
All but two Nevada counties again flagged for COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

All Nevada counties, with the exceptions of Storey and White Pine, were flagged this week for elevated disease transmission, said Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services and Dr. Carmen Ponce, an epidemiologist with the state Department of Health and Human Services during the state’s daily COVID-19 update for the media on Monday.

Getty Images If Get My Payment on IRS.gov shows a date a payment was mailed, watch the mail fo ...
Many will get economic impact payments via card
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service are sending approximately $8 million second Economic Impact Payments by prepaid debit card.