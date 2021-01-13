COVID-19 vaccine, care included in exchange plans

With only days remaining in open enrollment for 2021 health coverage, Nevada Health Link is reminding Nevadans that all plans include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

Getty Images

Getty Images Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of monthly premiums, and four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan on Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance in the form of tax credits.

“As people continue to take measures to protect themselves, their families and their surrounding communities from the spread of the coronavirus, we want to remind Nevadans that COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and vaccinations will be included and covered in all plans offered through Nevada Health Link,” said Janel Davis, communications officer of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

“There is no need to buy additional insurance for COVID coverage, despite what some are fraudulently promoting. The Jan. 15 deadline for open enrollment is just around the corner, and we urge anyone who is uninsured or underinsured to contact Nevada Health Link today.”

The exchange has aligned with the Nevada Division of Insurance and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services to update communities statewide about how, where and when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Last year, the DOI passed both emergency and permanent regulations to ensure there would be no out-of-pocket costs to insured Nevadans for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines. People who are insured and are charged for COVID-related services should report the case to the Nevada Insurance Commissioner, and the case may be referred for investigation.

The 10 essential health benefits under the Affordable Care Act include hospitalization, prenatal and newborn care and lab services. Consumers who enroll on or before Jan. 15 will have coverage effective Feb. 1.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans. Anyone who believes they may qualify for Nevada Medicaid benefits can apply at accessnevada.dwss.nv.gov/.

For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 800-547-2927. Methods to enroll in health insurance include virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin; via telephone and online; and in-person, for those who prefer it. The Call Center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 15. The call center will offer special extended hours and remain open until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 14-15.