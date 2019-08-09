86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Crash deaths in Nevada 23 percent lower through July

By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

As 2019 progresses, fatal accidents on Nevada roads continue to remain below levels seen last year.

Through July there have been 144 fatal crashes resulting in 147 deaths in the state this year, the Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The numbers represent a 15 percent drop in crashes and a 23 percent decrease in fatalities.

This year remains on track to fall behind 2018’s total of 331 deaths, which as was 10-year high and a 6.3 percent increase from 2017’s 311 deaths.

Despite being below last year’s fatal mark more than halfway through the year, public safety officials say there’s still room for improvement.

“Our office is encouraged with the decrease in overall fatalities year to date, but (we) remain focused on our ultimate goal of zero fatalities,” said Andrew Bennett, department of public safety spokesman.

Clark County is accountable for 100 of the state’s road deaths, but that’s 28 percent lower than the 138 deaths seen on area roads at the same point last year.

Unrestrained passenger deaths continue to remain lower than last year, as 28 road deaths can be attributed to passengers not using safety restraints compared to 46 through July 2018, a 39 percent dip.

Bicyclist deaths are up 25 percent, with five so far this year compared to four at the same point in 2018.

Pedestrian deaths saw no change year-over-year through July, as the 40 recorded so far this year equals the number from the first seven months of 2018.

With school starting Monday, Bennett wanted to remind motorists to be aware of school zones and to be prepared for the influx of children around schools.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy of Monica Scott Risingstar St. Marie earned 1st Runner-up honors in the Runway M ...
Pahrump teen representing Nye County in national pageant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump teen has earned the opportunity to win a very prestigious title and her name accurately describes where she is at this point in her life.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, August 7 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $69 million.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Students in the Nye County School District will head b ...
Nye children head back to school on Monday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County School District is readying for hundreds of students to return to classes in Pahrump and other surrounding communities on Monday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Linda DeMeo, widow of the late Tony DeMeo, is pictured addre ...
DeMeo memorial service in Pahrump sees enormous turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In a solemn and moving ceremony that drew together an enormous crowd of mourners from all walks of life, the memory of former Nye County Sheriff Tony DeMeo was honored at a memorial service hosted last Saturday, Aug. 3 in Pahrump.

Photo courtesy of Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal A 45 count criminal complaint against ...
Owners of Northwest Academy face 45-count criminal complaint
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged the owners of a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley that closed in February with numerous counts of child abuse or neglect.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission recently discussed a possible chan ...
Strickland calls for standard Nye County office operating hours
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland is calling for the standardization of countywide hours of operation, requesting that all county offices maintain the same business hours and operate five days per week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Association hosted its 13th Annual Fill the ...
Fill the Bucket event in Pahrump brings in the school supplies
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Amid another sweltering summer day in the Pahrump Valley, volunteers descended on three local stores, setting up booths and fans to combat the heat while they prepared to collect as many school supplies as possible during the 13th Annual Fill the Bucket School Supply Drive.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.