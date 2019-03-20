Crash hospitalizes 2 Nye County motorcycle deputies

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews transported two Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies following a crash as both were practicing maneuvers on their 1450 cc V-Twin Harley Davidson motorcycles. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon March 11, at the sheriff’s office training facility along Mesquite Avenue and Higley Road.

Two Nye County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol officers are recovering from injuries sustained after crashing their 1450cc V-Twin Harley Davidsons.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the incident occurred on Monday, March 11, just after 1 p.m. when the two deputies were practicing maneuvers prior to a training class at the sheriff’s office training facility on Mesquite Avenue and Higley Road.

“Both deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the release stated. “No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the Nevada Highway Patrol is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.”

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced the return of motorcycle patrols throughout the Pahrump Valley back in June of 2015.

“We are excited to welcome back the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Motors Division,” Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said at the time. “We had motorcycle patrols here many years ago.”

Both deputies are expected to return to patrolling the valley byways and highways once they fully recover. The news release did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

