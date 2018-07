The Nye County Road Department is doing overlay work on Bell Vista Avenue in Pahrump this week, the county announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Crews this week are shown doing road improvements in Pahrump this week. More than a half-mile was involved.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A worker is shown on the project in Pahrump earlier this week. Motorists were advised to use caution.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A look at a large truck in the area of the road work at Bell Vista Avenue and Barney Street as shown in a photo earlier this week.

Motorists were told to expect minor delays of up to 15 minutes during the work hours of 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The section of road affected is from Woodchips Road west to Joanita Street.

This 0.7-mile stretch will include work at the Bell Vista and Barney Street intersection.

Motorists were told to expect minor delays of up to 15 minutes during the work hours of 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The county also advised motorists to use caution in the area or find an alternate route.