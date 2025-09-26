Crews extinguish a golf cart engulfed in flames

At around 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, rescue crews were dispatched to the area of North Blagg Road and Irene Street for a two-vehicle accident after one car flipped in the collision. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of West Wilson Road and South Bannavitch Street for the report of a brush fire.

When crews arrived on location, they found a quarter-acre-sized active fire that was moving along the fence line. Exposures near the brush fire were the wooden fence posts but there were no actual structure vulnerabilities.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said the fire was extinguished quickly. He confirmed there were no injuries. It was believed the fire was possibly started by improperly discarded smoking materials.

Golf cart fire

On Saturday, Sept. 13, at around 3 p.m. crews were dispatched to Tahachapi Avenue for a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a golf cart engulfed in flames located at the rear of a property. The fire was centered on lithium-ion batteries.

Crews used F-500 fire extinguishers and swiftly put out the flames. The fire company stayed for an additional 30 minutes to cool down the batteries to ensure no re-ignition.

Chief Lewis confirmed there were no injuries. He added that the fire’s ignition was believed to be caused by a mechanical failure.

Vehicle engine fire

On Monday, Sept. 15, at approximately 7:14 a.m., a vehicle traveling on Highway 160 pulled into Fire Station 1’s main parking lot with an engine compartment fire. The flames on the car extended into its underside.

Crews promptly extinguished the fire without it spreading. The investigation revealed that the car had recently been in flood conditions.

The weeds and other materials from the floodwater accumulated under the vehicle and were ignited by the exhaust system. Chief Lewis confirmed there were no injuries.

Rollover accident

At around 10:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, rescue crews were dispatched to the area of North Blagg Road and Irene Street for a two-vehicle accident after one car flipped in the collision.

When crews reached the location, they found the scene as described. The driver of one of the vehicles ignored a stop sign, causing it to hit the other car. As a result of the impact, the vehicle overturned and rested on its roof.

The occupant of the rollover car was entrapped inside. Rescue crews quickly removed the patient, who was transported to Desert View Hospital.

