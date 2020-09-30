64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Crews kept busy responding to Pahrump blazes

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 30, 2020 - 9:09 am
 

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to numerous fires throughout the valley this month.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire along the 1800 block of North Dupont Drive just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.

“What originally went out as a vehicle fire ended up being upgraded to a structure fire,” Lewis said. “There were heavy fire conditions across the rear of the property and there was a narrow gateway that didn’t allow the apparatus to go down the driveway, so we had to keep them on the street, but we had additional lengths of line on them.

“The fire had extended to nearby canopy trees, and conifers. The fire was also threatening a large immediate accessory outbuilding, an SUV, a second garage, and a double-wide manufactured dwelling.”

Lewis went on to say that crews did a great job as they mounted a defensive exterior attack despite the venting propane.

“They quickly controlled the fire and extinguished the exposure ground cover without incident,” he said. “There was one person, who was medically evaluated, but didn’t want any medical treatment. The fire is thought to be accidental in nature, and undetermined.”

Trailer fires

On Sept. 18, crews responded to a report of a structure fire involving a group of trailers along the 2500 block of Giordano Court at approximately 12 p.m.

“Crews investigated and found an apparent homeless-type environment,” Lewis said. “The center trailer was fully involved and had immediate exposures on either end. Despite the rough road conditions to get to this fire, crews made their way and quickly extinguished the fire with no extension. There were no occupants and no injuries, and the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.”

Drive-thru vehicle fire

On Sept. 20, fire crews responded to the drive-thru of Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1540 East Highway 372, for a vehicle fire at approximately 1:40 p.m.

“As we were responding, we were notified that the fire was extending to the building. The assignment was then upgraded to a structure fire, bringing in additional resources,” Lewis said. “We arrived on location and found an antique classic T-Bucket hot rod car that was up against the building. The vehicle was fully involved and there was a scorch mark on the building, but the building was quickly protected, and the fire was extinguished quickly with no further extension. There was one patient that was medically assessed, however there was no transport. The cause of the fire is thought to be from a mechanical malfunction.”

Suspected arson fire

On Sept. 22, fire crews were summoned to the Courtyard Apartments on the 2800 block of Dandelion for a room and contents fire just after 11 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find smoke and fire showing on the first floor of a two-story apartment building,” Lewis said. “The smoke specifically was emanating from an open window, or a broken window on the front side of the building. We completed a scene size-up and risk assessment and found that it appeared to be a room and contents fire, with potential exposure to the remaining units in the apartment building.”

Lewis also noted that all occupants of the building were accounted for.

“One occupant, who was observed running from the scene, was later located in an unconscious state,” he said. “Crews immediately provided EMS care and transported that patient to the hospital. It turned out that the person ended up being a suspect in this fire, and is under investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Nevada Health Link will offer up to 50 individual QHPs through five insurance car ...
Exchange approves 4.2% increase in rates for 2021
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, announced the approved exchange health insurance rates for Plan Year 2021 at an increase of 4.2 percent.

Michele Reeder
Reeder tapped to head state dental association
Staff Report

The statewide Nevada Dental Association has hired experienced association executive Michele Reeder as its new executive director, succeeding Robert Talley, DDS and CAE, who will continue as a member of NDA’s Council on Government Affairs.

Getty Images With 70% of the $175 billion Provider Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act back i ...
Nursing facilities ask Congress for another COVID aid package
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted-living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, warned Congress today that without another COVID funding package, public health agencies and health care providers could find themselves less than completely prepared heading into the cold and flu season, as well as underfunded to handle another major spike in COVID cases.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times To prepare for an expected increase in online shopping, Wal ...
Walmart unveils plans for this year’s holiday shopping
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart, at the end of September, announced plans to address key shopping trends expected for this unusual holiday season, including an increase in online shipping, evolving wish lists and the need for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal The session Oct. 6 is for survivors and support ...
Virtual series will focus on Military Sexual Trauma
Staff Report

All veterans, active duty, Nevada National Guard, reserves, health care providers, community partners and supporters are invited to attend a free, three-part virtual series, “Exploring the Identification &Treatment of Military Sexual Trauma” hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services this October.

State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
State receives $13.8 nillion workforce development grant
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Friday that the Governor’s Office of Workforce Innovation is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs to help prepare unemployed and underemployed individuals for in-demand occupations in Nevada.

Getty Images This free service is provided to Nevada voters for the first time through a partn ...
New service will allow tracking of mail ballots
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A new service will allow voters to track the status of their mail ballots during this election season.

Getty Images The Nevada State Board of Pardons is tasked with considering applications for clem ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part three
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Crowd watches Eric Trump during a MAGA event at the Pahrum ...
Eric Trump to stop in Pahrump on Thursday
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Eric Trump was featured at an outdoor “Make America Great Again” event in Pahrump on Thursday, where he was met by dozens of supporters to re-elect President Donald Trump, his father.