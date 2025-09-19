86°F
Crews respond to Homestead and East Kellogg Road three-vehicle accident

At an accident on Linda Street and West Basin Avenue, there were no entrapments, but a power po ...
At an accident on Linda Street and West Basin Avenue, there were no entrapments, but a power pole was sheared and cut, causing it to hang precariously over the road. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 6:27 p.m. crews were dispatched for a vehicle accident wit ...
On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 6:27 p.m. crews were dispatched for a vehicle accident with possible entrapments on Linda Street and West Basin Avenue. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
Crews were notified that the vehicle was an off-road quad as they headed to the scene. When cre ...
Crews were notified that the vehicle was an off-road quad as they headed to the scene. When crews arrived they found a quad fully engulfed in flames with no immediate exposures. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 4:44 p.m. crews were dispatched to the rear of Drew’s Ti ...
On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 4:44 p.m. crews were dispatched to the rear of Drew’s Tire Pros & Automotive for a reported vehicle fire. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)
The Pahrump Fall Festival will open in less than a week's time and Petrack Park will be taken o ...

Celebrate the shifting seasons at the Fall Fest
Celebrate the shifting seasons at the Fall Fest
As of July 1, residential household waste was the only waste that could be disposed of free of ...

Green waste Saturdays
Green waste Saturdays
There are hundreds of conditions that veterans can develop as a result of toxic exposure in the ...

What can the PACT Act do for you?
What can the PACT Act do for you?
“I pride myself to make that effort to get out and talk to all the people within our great st ...
Lombardo speaks in Tonopah and Goldfield during reelection campaign
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
September 19, 2025 - 4:33 am
 

On Friday, Sept. 5, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched around 9:46 a.m. to the area of Homestead Road and East Kellogg Road for the report of a three-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews found each of the three vehicles had sustained moderate damage.

The scene size-up revealed that no one was trapped but two of the drivers were injured. One of them was transported to Desert View Hospital.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the rest of the individuals declined medical assessment.

Quad fire near tire shop

On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 4:44 p.m., crews were dispatched to the rear of Drew’s Tire Pros & Automotive for a reported vehicle fire.

Crews were notified that the vehicle was an off-road quad as they headed to the scene. When crews arrived they found a quad fully engulfed in flames with no immediate exposures.

The fire was quickly extinguished without spreading further. Chief Lewis confirmed the fire’s ignition was mechanical in nature and that there were no injuries.

Car crash results in power pole damage

On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 6:27 p.m., crews were dispatched for a vehicle accident with possible entrapments on Linda Street and West Basin Avenue.

As crews responded they were informed of a two-vehicle accident with both vehicles sustaining moderate damage. This included harm to a power pole.

The accident was found as described upon crew arrival. There were no entrapments, but a power pole was sheared and cut, causing it to hang precariously over the road.

Valley Electric Association was called in to stabilize the pole and they later replaced it. Chief Lewis confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Pahrump’s recent flash floods

Chief Lewis added that Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue helped with the flash floods through the night into the early morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 6.

He explained that fire and EMS crews assisted with damage assessments, notifying other agencies of damage conditions, ensuring roadways were passable, and responding to various citizen concerns.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

As of July 1, residential household waste was the only waste that could be disposed of free of ...
Green waste Saturdays
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Landfill tipping fees for yard waste now waived every Saturday of the month.

There are hundreds of conditions that veterans can develop as a result of toxic exposure in the ...
What can the PACT Act do for you?
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Learn all about the benefits at this upcoming Veterans Town Hall.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Does Pahrump really need a town board?
By Tom Waters Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

That’s a question we are all asking. Many Pahrump residents have already made the decision that we, the Pahrump voters, need the voice that only a town board can provide.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

That was the cry from many on the left, only to find out “no, he’s alive, another false alarm.”

The Status Crowes make their Pahrump debut at The Wine Down this Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m ...
Upcoming Events and Area Happenings
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s what’s planned this week in Pahrump