Crews respond to Homestead and East Kellogg Road three-vehicle accident

On Friday, Sept. 5, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched around 9:46 a.m. to the area of Homestead Road and East Kellogg Road for the report of a three-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews found each of the three vehicles had sustained moderate damage.

The scene size-up revealed that no one was trapped but two of the drivers were injured. One of them was transported to Desert View Hospital.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the rest of the individuals declined medical assessment.

Quad fire near tire shop

On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 4:44 p.m., crews were dispatched to the rear of Drew’s Tire Pros & Automotive for a reported vehicle fire.

Crews were notified that the vehicle was an off-road quad as they headed to the scene. When crews arrived they found a quad fully engulfed in flames with no immediate exposures.

The fire was quickly extinguished without spreading further. Chief Lewis confirmed the fire’s ignition was mechanical in nature and that there were no injuries.

Car crash results in power pole damage

On Monday, Sept. 8, at approximately 6:27 p.m., crews were dispatched for a vehicle accident with possible entrapments on Linda Street and West Basin Avenue.

As crews responded they were informed of a two-vehicle accident with both vehicles sustaining moderate damage. This included harm to a power pole.

The accident was found as described upon crew arrival. There were no entrapments, but a power pole was sheared and cut, causing it to hang precariously over the road.

Valley Electric Association was called in to stabilize the pole and they later replaced it. Chief Lewis confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Pahrump’s recent flash floods

Chief Lewis added that Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue helped with the flash floods through the night into the early morning hours on Saturday, Sept. 6.

He explained that fire and EMS crews assisted with damage assessments, notifying other agencies of damage conditions, ensuring roadways were passable, and responding to various citizen concerns.

