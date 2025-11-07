Crews respond to race track vehicle fire

On Monday, Nov. 3, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to East Summit Avenue for the report of a structure fire. Upon fire crew arrival, light to moderate smoke was appearing from an open front and rear door. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to South Dandelion Street for the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a motor home fire, not a structure fire as initially described. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

At around 12:11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to the report of a vehicle fire at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, located off Highway 160.

“Upon their arrival, they found an extinguished race car that was out on a track,” Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

Crews further cooled the already extinguished vehicle fire to ensure that there wouldn’t be a rekindle. No injuries occurred during the incident, and the fire was a result of mechanical failure.

South Dandelion Street motorhome fire

On Sunday, Nov. 2, at approximately 4:43 p.m., crews were dispatched to South Dandelion Street for the report of a structure fire.

“As crews arrived on location, they found not a structure, but a Class A motorhome used as fixed storage,” said Lewis.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire without the flames spreading further. There were no injuries, and Lewis added the fire is thought to be accidental in nature.

Kitchen fire on East Summit Avenue

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, crews were dispatched to East Summit Avenue for the report of a structure fire.

As crews were responding, they were notified by the reporting party and property resident that there was visible smoke.

“He also informed crews that there was at least one deceased dog found,” the fire chief recounted.

Upon fire crew arrival, light to moderate smoke was appearing from an open front and rear door. Firefighters initiated an interior attack and discovered a kitchen fire that was mostly extinguished.

“They completed the process [of extinguishing the flames], overhauled the area, and an investigation was commenced,” Lewis explained.

Lewis said that the stove appliance fire appeared to be accidental in nature, but it remains under investigation. The resident who acted as the reporting party was the only person present during the fire.

“There were no injuries; however, there were two dogs lost in the fire,” Lewis further added.

