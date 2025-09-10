Crews respond to West Street vehicle in heavy flames

County to California - no exploratory drilling near Ash Meadows

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of Highway 372 and West Street for a report of a vehicle fire. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:10 p.m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of Highway 372 and West Street for a report of a vehicle fire.

As crews responded to the scene, they observed a large dark smoke column developing in the reported area.

A pickup truck fully engulfed in flames was found upon fire crew arrival. There were no immediate structure exposures, and the fire was quickly extinguished without incident.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the fire was a result of mechanical failure.

Pahrump Valley Junction car vs. structure crash

On Friday, Aug. 29, at around 11:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to the report of a car vs. building crash in the Pahrump Valley Junction business center.

Upon crew arrival, a vehicle was found that had driven over the curb and struck a support pillar.

There were no occupant entrapments or reported injuries. The area was cordoned off so the pillar could be repaired. Crews later cleared the area safely without incident.

Capistrano Street vehicle fire

On Monday, Sept. 1, at approximately 2:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Capistrano Street for the report of a vehicle fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck that was mostly overrun by flames. The vehicle was in a residential driveway with other exposures, including the home itself and a large, filled dumpster.

The fire was swiftly extinguished without further extension to the nearby exposures.

Chief Lewis confirmed there were no injuries since the vehicle was parked when it caught fire.

Chief Lewis added that the current investigation suggests the fire’s ignition was possibly related to a lithium-ion battery-powered device in the truck’s bed.

Chief Lewis confirmed the fire is still being investigated.

