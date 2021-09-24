66°F
News

CVS seeking to hire 300 in Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 23, 2021 - 10:17 pm
 
Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal CVS Health is planning to hire 300 new people in Nevada for a range of positions during a virtual career fair on Friday, Sept. 24.
Courtesy/CVS Health CVS Health is planning to hire 300 new people in Nevada for a range of positions during a virtual career fair on Friday, Sept. 24.
A CVS where a robbery occurred at gunpoint is seen at 2425 E. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014. Las Vegas police are looking for the thief. The robber was reported to have a handgun, but no one was hurt. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CVS Health will be offering 300 new career opportunities in its Nevada stores, part of a national push to fill 25,000 clinical and retail roles for the upcoming fall and winter season.

CVS is planning to hold a one-day virtual career fair on Friday (today) to help fill the full-time and part-time opportunities in the state.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, executive vice president, CVS Health, and president, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Qualified candidates can apply to open positions on Friday by texting CVS to 25000. Applicants will then be able to learn about local jobs and enter a streamlined digital screening process “that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email.

CVS Health is looking to hire trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations, which will be filled as soon as possible, the company said in a release. CVS Health is also seeking retail store associates.

CVS Health is also readying for the administration of COVID-19 booster shots and continuing to administer shots to those still yet to be vaccinated and patients seeking to be tested. CVS Health has administered over 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and over 32 million tests. Scheduling for testing is available at cvs.com

No on-site applications or interviews are available as the entire hiring process will be done virtually.

People can learn more about the process by visiting https://bit.ly/3nXgw6D

According to CVS, the company raised its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 in August, set to become effective in July 2022. Additionally, incremental raises are planned to start immediately until that time, the company says.

