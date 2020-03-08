Dairy Queen celebrates its 80th year in operation with specials

Dairy Queens across the U.S. are offering a special on Blizzards to celebrate the companies 80th anniversary.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th year in business. The company is offering specials on blizzards, including the Pahrump location at 20 S. Highway 160, Suite 109.

Dairy Queens across the U.S. are offering a special on Blizzards to celebrate the companies 80th anniversary.

The Pahrump location at 20 S. Highway 160, Suite 109, is a participating store in a deal where if you buy one blizzard at regular price, you can get a second, which must be at equal or lesser value, for 80 cents.

The deal is happening through March 15 at participating stores.