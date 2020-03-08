Dairy Queen celebrates its 80th year in operation with specials
Dairy Queens across the U.S. are offering a special on Blizzards to celebrate the companies 80th anniversary.
The Pahrump location at 20 S. Highway 160, Suite 109, is a participating store in a deal where if you buy one blizzard at regular price, you can get a second, which must be at equal or lesser value, for 80 cents.
The deal is happening through March 15 at participating stores.
It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE
— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020