DA’s Report

• Katelynne Nicole Davenport was charged on March 24 with invasion of the home and injury to other property.

• Shane Marie Kiley was charged on July 1 with unlawful use of a controlled substance.

• Robert Tyce Bray was charged on July 8 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and possession of a controlled substance.

• Colton Daniel Walker was charged on July 8 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and possession of a controlled substance.

• Janet Lee Woods was charged on July 10 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts.

• Katherine Kazzar Alexander was charged on July 16 with domestic battery and battery by a prisoner.

• Daniel Allor Martin, Jr., was charged on July 16 with failure to stop upon signal of peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.

• Lyn Allan Hullinger was charged on July 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• James Allan Lipski was charged on July 18 with unlawful advertising.

• Franklin Leslie Cork was charged on July 18 with walking on highway under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

• Thomas Isaiah Townley was charged on July 18 with burglary.

• James Michael Weaver was charged on July 21 with petit larceny and burglary.

• Lucas Mathew Yeoman was charged on July 22 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Zachary Michael Herring was charged on July 22 with obtaining labor under false pretenses.

• Bobby Gene Hinton was charged on July 22 with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedules I and II), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, basic speed, no valid insurance and no registration.

• Mark Edward Rambo was charged on July 24 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unsafe passing.