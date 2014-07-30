69°F
DA’s Report

July 30, 2014 - 6:00 am
 

• Katelynne Nicole Davenport was charged on March 24 with invasion of the home and injury to other property.

• Shane Marie Kiley was charged on July 1 with unlawful use of a controlled substance.

• Robert Tyce Bray was charged on July 8 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and possession of a controlled substance.

• Colton Daniel Walker was charged on July 8 with conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substance act and possession of a controlled substance.

• Janet Lee Woods was charged on July 10 with unlawful trespass upon land, two counts.

• Katherine Kazzar Alexander was charged on July 16 with domestic battery and battery by a prisoner.

• Daniel Allor Martin, Jr., was charged on July 16 with failure to stop upon signal of peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting a public officer.

• Lyn Allan Hullinger was charged on July 17 with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• James Allan Lipski was charged on July 18 with unlawful advertising.

• Franklin Leslie Cork was charged on July 18 with walking on highway under the influence of intoxicating liquor.

• Thomas Isaiah Townley was charged on July 18 with burglary.

• James Michael Weaver was charged on July 21 with petit larceny and burglary.

• Lucas Mathew Yeoman was charged on July 22 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Zachary Michael Herring was charged on July 22 with obtaining labor under false pretenses.

• Bobby Gene Hinton was charged on July 22 with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (schedules I and II), possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a hypodermic device, basic speed, no valid insurance and no registration.

• Mark Edward Rambo was charged on July 24 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and unsafe passing.

THE LATEST
Thinkstock The issue controversy surrounded the proposed code language that would impose a rest ...
Nye County scraps six-hour-leave restriction for sex workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently considering making several changes to Nye County Code Title 9, which regulates the brothel industry and one of the proposed changes, a six-hour leave rule, sparked outrage from many, particularly courtesans and advocates of the industry.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after the driver of a semi-truck s ...
Semi-truck crash snarls Pahrump traffic
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Drivers looking to travel eastbound from Nevada Highway 160 were forced to take a detour around the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck late Tuesday morning this week.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Disabled American Veterans Chapte ...
Vendors needed for Pahrump Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The men and women who have given their service to the country in the U.S armed forces have a special place in the hearts of many and giving back to veterans is a cause that attracts much support in the local community.

Nevada Department of Transportation Preliminary construction of two separate welcome monuments ...
Gateway welcome signs arrive in Nevada
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation has begun installation of new “Welcome to Nevada” monuments on U.S. 395 at two entrances into the state.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo as shown in a file photo.
Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo’s ethics agreement accepted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo was the subject of two ethics complaints earlier this year, with a Nevada Commission on Ethics review panel determining that the issues contained therein could be adequately addressed through a stipulation agreement.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Several dozen supporters of President Trump gathered at the ...
Trump supporters take a stand in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The intersection of Nevada Highway 160 and Crawford Way in the heart of town was the setting for a rally in support of President Donald Trump early Wednesday afternoon.