DA’s Report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Convictions by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

December

Gaston Zumaya – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Donald Jennings – Attempted trafficking in a schedule controlled substance

Albino Tarango – Disturbing the peace

Brian Korzenoeski – Fail to obey limitations on overtaking on the left

Tiann Hickenlooper – Petit larceny

Kory Hoenisch – Petit larceny

Ashley Vanston – Child abuse and neglect

Juan Corrales – Disturbing the peace

Ricky Elekana Jr. – Disturbing the peace

Lorianne Angle – Battery (simple)

Vernon Basque Jr. – Embezzlement value less than $650

Omar Zepeda-Arias – Battery (simple)

Harry Vannatta – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Joshua Ferrer – Reckless driving

Renne Clark – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Sunny Cole – Battery (simple)

Amber McMahan – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Evan Spencer-Torres – Domestic battery

Tye Hardy – Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place, no driver’s license

Candelaria Amador-Villa – Battery, disturbing the peace

Paul Gentry – Vehicle entering or exiting controlled-access highway, duty to yield right of way, no insurance, no driver’s license

Paul Gentry – No registration, no insurance, no driver’s license

Paul Gentry – No driver’s license

Gus Gunsolus – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Howard Alexander – Conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

Howard Alexander – Conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

Howard Alexander – Conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

Michael Fantauzzo – Theft

Gene Glenn – Lewdness with a child under 14 years of age

Matthew Hyatt – Burglary

Floyd Berry – No registration

Billy Renshaw Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell

Billy Renshaw Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell

Michael Bryan – Reckless driving

Leo Alexander – Reckless driving

Reginald Smith – Domestic battery

Thomas Heiberger – Attempted eluding a peace officer with endangerment of person/property

Thomas Heiberger – Trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance, 4-10 grams

Tyre Brown – Petit larceny

Kelly Haskett – Battery, disorderly conduct

Justin Jenkins – Resisting public officer

Alicia Goretski – Theft

Lenzee Everson – Battery

Kevin Kauffman – Unlawful proof of insurance, expired registration/plate/title, driving without license

Richard Neill – Domestic battery

Rolando Vargas-Reyes – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Chance Carden – Driving under the influence of alcohol

January

Scott O’Neill Elliott – Petit larceny

David Zanette – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Linda Knudsen – Reckless driving

Lloyd Rowland – Driving under the influence of alcohol

David Zanette – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Carlylia Moore – Disturbing the peace

Jennifer McCormack – Unlawful trespass upon land

Juan Ruiz – Battery, unlawful trespass upon land

Crystal Austin – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Antonia Carrillo – Conspiracy to violate the violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

Jeffrey Jenkins – Battery, unlawful trespass upon land

Glenda Ibanez – Unlawful acts, proof of insurance

Jared Strait – Speeding in a school zone

Marcel Trujillo – Duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property

Jesse Wright – Child endangerment

Jerry Jackson – Domestic battery

Jacob Holzer – Sales of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Jacob Holzer – Sales of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Jacob Holzer – Sales of a Schedule IV controlled substance

DJ McLaren – Battery (simple)

Camille Sebolt – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward Hudkins – Injury to other property

Schyler Garrison – Evade/elude/ fail to stop on signal of police

Nico Deluise – Domestic battery

Michael Coleman – Disturbing the peace

Randall Backus – Unlawful trespass upon land

Rose Trudell – Obstructing public officer

Jeffry Fonseca-Gomez – Attempt coercion with use of force

Robert Fancher – Conspiracy to commit theft

Veronica Acedo – Violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order

Veronica Acedo – Attempted burglary

Ryan Clark – Battery (simple)

Gerald Baker – No proof of insurance

Marchae Fesser – Attempted offense involving stolen vehicle