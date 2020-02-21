DA’s Report
The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.
Convictions by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
December
Gaston Zumaya – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Donald Jennings – Attempted trafficking in a schedule controlled substance
Albino Tarango – Disturbing the peace
Brian Korzenoeski – Fail to obey limitations on overtaking on the left
Tiann Hickenlooper – Petit larceny
Kory Hoenisch – Petit larceny
Ashley Vanston – Child abuse and neglect
Juan Corrales – Disturbing the peace
Ricky Elekana Jr. – Disturbing the peace
Lorianne Angle – Battery (simple)
Vernon Basque Jr. – Embezzlement value less than $650
Omar Zepeda-Arias – Battery (simple)
Harry Vannatta – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua Ferrer – Reckless driving
Renne Clark – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Sunny Cole – Battery (simple)
Amber McMahan – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Evan Spencer-Torres – Domestic battery
Tye Hardy – Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place, no driver’s license
Candelaria Amador-Villa – Battery, disturbing the peace
Paul Gentry – Vehicle entering or exiting controlled-access highway, duty to yield right of way, no insurance, no driver’s license
Paul Gentry – No registration, no insurance, no driver’s license
Paul Gentry – No driver’s license
Gus Gunsolus – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Howard Alexander – Conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act
Michael Fantauzzo – Theft
Gene Glenn – Lewdness with a child under 14 years of age
Matthew Hyatt – Burglary
Floyd Berry – No registration
Billy Renshaw Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to sell
Michael Bryan – Reckless driving
Leo Alexander – Reckless driving
Reginald Smith – Domestic battery
Thomas Heiberger – Attempted eluding a peace officer with endangerment of person/property
Thomas Heiberger – Trafficking in a Schedule I controlled substance, 4-10 grams
Tyre Brown – Petit larceny
Kelly Haskett – Battery, disorderly conduct
Justin Jenkins – Resisting public officer
Alicia Goretski – Theft
Lenzee Everson – Battery
Kevin Kauffman – Unlawful proof of insurance, expired registration/plate/title, driving without license
Richard Neill – Domestic battery
Rolando Vargas-Reyes – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Chance Carden – Driving under the influence of alcohol
January
Scott O’Neill Elliott – Petit larceny
David Zanette – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Linda Knudsen – Reckless driving
Lloyd Rowland – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Carlylia Moore – Disturbing the peace
Jennifer McCormack – Unlawful trespass upon land
Juan Ruiz – Battery, unlawful trespass upon land
Crystal Austin – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Antonia Carrillo – Conspiracy to violate the violate the Uniform Controlled Substance Act
Jeffrey Jenkins – Battery, unlawful trespass upon land
Glenda Ibanez – Unlawful acts, proof of insurance
Jared Strait – Speeding in a school zone
Marcel Trujillo – Duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property
Jesse Wright – Child endangerment
Jerry Jackson – Domestic battery
Jacob Holzer – Sales of a Schedule IV controlled substance
DJ McLaren – Battery (simple)
Camille Sebolt – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward Hudkins – Injury to other property
Schyler Garrison – Evade/elude/ fail to stop on signal of police
Nico Deluise – Domestic battery
Michael Coleman – Disturbing the peace
Randall Backus – Unlawful trespass upon land
Rose Trudell – Obstructing public officer
Jeffry Fonseca-Gomez – Attempt coercion with use of force
Robert Fancher – Conspiracy to commit theft
Veronica Acedo – Violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order
Veronica Acedo – Attempted burglary
Ryan Clark – Battery (simple)
Gerald Baker – No proof of insurance
Marchae Fesser – Attempted offense involving stolen vehicle