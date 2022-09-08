Day of Service drive will help feed the hungry in Pahrump

Here how you can help the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with its efforts.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In honor of the National Day of Service on Sept. 11, the local LDS Church is heading an effort to gather food donations that will benefit hungry families in the Pahrump Valley.

Sept. 11 is a day that will forever be known as one of the United States’ darkest. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and it is in their memory that Americans mark the anniversary each year.

There are many ways to honor the men and women who perished in the attacks and right here in the Pahrump Valley, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is heading an endeavor to do just that. As part of the National Day of Service effort, the church is teaming up with three others and a local nonprofit organization to host a food drive that will in turn provide grocery goods to individuals and families all around the Pahrump Valley.

“After attending the Food Security meeting at the NyE Communities Coalition, I learned that there is a significant food security issue in Pahrump,” LDS Church member Becky Harris told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Hunger affects every aspect of a person’s life. It is difficult to work, maintain social relationships, sleep and do other things essential to one’s well-being and mental health when you don’t know where your next meal is coming from. No one should have to go hungry, especially a child.

“For the 9/11 National Day of Service, the Blue Diamond Stake, a group of 16 congregations in both Nye and Clark counties, decided to conduct a food drive to address the need. There are about 1,000 people a week who are being fed by our partners for the 9/11 food drive,” Harris continued.

She detailed that the 9/11 food drive partners include the LDS church in Pahrump as well as Faith Fellowship, New Hope Fellowship and the Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church as well as the NyE Communities Coalition.

“It was my idea to hold the food drive, which was then supported by our church leadership and the leadership of the three other churches and the coalition,” Harris explained. “One-hundred percent of the donations will be distributed to Faith Fellowship, New Hope and the United Methodist Church, with the LDS church simply acting as a facilitator and donor and we would love to get the whole community involved.”

The 9/11 Food Drive may be focused on celebrating the National Day of Service but that does not mean that is the only day residents can make donations that will make a difference in the lives of their fellow residents.

Harris said donations for the 9/11 Food Drive will be accepted through Sunday at either of the LDS churches, the Pahrump Family History Center and at each of the other churches that are participating. Donations can also be dropped off at the coalition prior to 9/11.

Following Sunday, donations can always be taken to Faith Fellowship, New Hope, United Methodist and the coalition.

While all food items are welcome, there are specific items that would be most useful. These include Rice-a-Roni, spaghetti, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, snack crackers, soups and broths, canned fruits and vegetables, instant potatoes, powdered and evaporated milk, canned meats, oatmeal, cereal, peanut butter, granola bars and breakfast bars.

Gently used children’s clothing will also be gratefully accepted.

The Pahrump Family History Center and one of the valley’s LDS churches are located at 921 E. Wilson Road. Another LDS church is located at 5461 Manse Road.

Faith Fellowship is located at 2019 N. Blagg Road.

New Hope Fellowship is located at 781 West Street.

United Methodist Church is at 1300 E. Highway 372.

The NyE Communities Coalition is at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com