News

Days left for Nevadans to get health care plan with added subsidies

By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2021 - 1:13 am
 
Insurance broker Jeanna Kamo, right, helps a couple sign up for the exchange during an open enrollment event for the Nevada Health Link at St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin Campus, Friday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
Insurance broker Jeanna Kamo, right, helps a couple sign up for the exchange during an open enrollment event for the Nevada Health Link at St. Rose Dominican Hospital San Martin Campus, Friday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Nevadans have until Sunday to apply through the state’s insurance exchange for a federally subsidized health plan with rates further reduced by the stimulus package.

The Nevada Health Link state exchange offers Affordable Care Act plans to individuals, contract workers and small business owners at subsidized rates. The stimulus package, formally known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, increases these subsidies.

To claim these increased subsidies, applicants must apply by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Nevadans who collected unemployment this year may be eligible for plans where they pay zero in premiums, according to information from the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that operates Nevada Health Link.

The stimulus package also has expanded eligibility for an exchange plan to those making more than four times the federal poverty level. The federal poverty level for one person is just under $13,000.

Monthly premiums are based on yearly estimated household income.

The online exchange allows Nevadans to compare more than 50 quality health insurance plans.

Those already enrolled in a plan can log into their accounts and apply their subsidy increases.

To apply or for more information, visit https://enroll.nevadahealthlink.com/hix/.

A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 20 ...
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An increase in Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell to under 50 percent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Opposition to solar continues by Beatty board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Late Tuesday night, Aug. 10, the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was paged out for a structure fire near U.S. Highway 95 mile marker 62.

Getty Images Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on N ...
Viva Gold takes additional stake in Tonopah Gold Project
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Viva Gold staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project on the Walker Lane mineral trend near Tonopah, according to a press release.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center in North Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, ...
VA healthcare website gets an update
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launched its new website on Wednesday to improve the experience of users.