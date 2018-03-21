DEA warns public of extortion scam by impersonators

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about criminals posing as DEA Special Agents or other law enforcement personnel as part of an international extortion scheme.

Thinkstock In most cases, the impersonators instruct their victims to pay the “fine” via wire transfer to a designated location, usually overseas. If victims refuse to send money, the impersonators often threaten to arrest them or search their property.

The criminals call the victims, who in most cases previously purchased drugs over the internet or by telephone, and identify themselves as DEA agents or law enforcement officials from other agencies.

The impersonators inform their victims that purchasing drugs over the internet or by telephone is illegal and that enforcement action will be taken against them unless they pay a fine.

Some victims who purchased their drugs using a credit card also reported fraudulent use of their credit cards.

Impersonating a federal agent is a violation of federal law. The public should be aware that no DEA agent will ever contact members of the public by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment.

The DEA reminds the public to use caution when purchasing controlled substance pharmaceuticals by telephone or through the Internet.

“It is illegal to purchase controlled substance pharmaceuticals online or by telephone unless very stringent requirements are met,” the DEA said in a statement. And, all pharmacies that dispense controlled substance pharmaceuticals by means of the internet must be registered with the DEA.

“By ordering any pharmaceutical medications online or by telephone from unknown entities, members of the public risk receiving unsafe, counterfeit and/or ineffective drugs from criminals who operate outside the law,” the DEA said. “In addition, personal and financial information could be compromised.”

Anyone receiving a telephone call from a person purporting to be a DEA special agent or other law enforcement official seeking money should refuse the demand and report the threat using an online form.

The form is available on the federal government’s website or at http://bit.ly/2IlHihy

Online reporting will greatly assist the DEA in investigating and stopping this criminal activity, authorities said.