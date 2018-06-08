Deadline approaches in fundraising effort for Nye deputy

A Custom Ink fundraising campaign for a Nye County Sheriff’s deputy comes to a close on Saturday, June 9.
Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy Duane Downing remains hospitalized in Las Vegas after being struck by a vehicle last month in Tonopah.
As of Wednesday, June 7, more than $2,700 has been raised from the sale of customized T-shirts in support of Downing’s family.
To purchase a shirt, the Custom Ink link address is bit.ly/2stHIMF
Additionally, a GoFundMe account has been established under the heading “Praying for Sgt. Downing,” where at present, more than $3,000 of a $10,000 goal has so far been generated, according to family friend Christy Perry.
Downing was directing traffic at a car fire scene in Tonopah when he was struck and injured by a vehicle on May 21.
Downing also is chairman of the Tonopah Town Board and a community leader.