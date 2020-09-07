Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Zabriskie Point at Death Valley National Park, where temperatures reached 127 degrees, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in California. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

September has arrived but the record-breaking heat has not left Death Valley.

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, smashing the daily record of 119 set in 2017, the National Weather Service reported in a tweet.

At 125 degrees, the California park also recorded its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

On August 16, the park reached 130 degrees, one of the hottest temperatures ever recorded in the park if it is confirmed.