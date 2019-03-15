Death Valley hosts record visitors in 2018

Spencer Solomon /Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors make the trek up the path to the scenic view at Zabriskie Point, one of the most popular attractions in Death Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The graph shows the upward trend of visitation at Death Valley National Park from 1980 to 2018.

Death Valley National Park’s visitation has doubled in the past 9 years and increased by 30 percent over the past year. In 2018, a record 1,678,660 people recreated in the park.

Details were announced in a news release by the park:

“It’s really exciting to see so many people from around the world experiencing and appreciating the beauty of Death Valley National Park,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds.

While it might be logical to assume the desert park’s visitation is highest in winter, visitation is actually relatively constant year-round. Last year’s busiest month was August, with 182,929 visits. However, summer visits tend to be quick stops between Las Vegas and Yosemite National Park. By contrast, only 80,396 people visited the park in January, but many of these people stayed to enjoy the park for multiple days.

“Some people visit in the summer in spite of the heat, because that is the only time they can travel. Others come to Death Valley in the summer precisely because it is the hottest place on Earth,” said Reynolds.

Death Valley’s visitation has been increasing for more than a decade. In addition to this trend, 2018’s numbers represent more accurate counting, because data from the traffic counter on Daylight Pass Road are now included.

More detailed information about visitation at all National Park Service units can be found at www.nps.gov/subjects/socialscience/visitation.htm