98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Death Valley National Park: Record of decision issued for plan

Staff Report
July 5, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The National Park Service announces the availability of the record of decision for the Saline Valley Warm Springs management plan and environmental impact statement, Death Valley National Park announced.

The record of decision outlines the agency’s actions for managing visitor use, natural resources, cultural resources, and facilities at this backcountry site, the park said in a June 17 news release.

The selected alternative will allow for the continued recreational use of the warm springs, while balancing the protection of natural resources and historic and ethnographic values. The selected alternative incorporates community engagement through memorandums of understanding with interested organized groups.

The Saline Valley Warm Springs is in a remote northwest corner of Death Valley National Park, 35 miles from the closest paved road. The springs have been important to the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe since time immemorial. Recreational users developed soaking tubs and art installations starting in the 1950s.

The site was managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management until it was transferred to the National Park Service with the California Desert Protection Act in 1994.

The National Park Service started working on a management plan for the site in 2012. Inyo County, the BLM, and the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe participated in the plan as cooperating agencies. Several organizations were heavily involved in providing comments, including the Saline Preservation Association and Recreation Aviation Foundation.

The National Park Service posted the completed the Saline Valley Warm Springs management plan and environmental impact statement on May 10. The record of decision was the formal approval of the plan and made it effective as of June 14. The plan/environmental impact statement, record of decision and other reference documents can be found on the web at parkplanning.nps.gov/SalineValleyWarmSprings

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty)
Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Pahrump’s Toastmasters at a group ...
Pahrump Toastmasters to host Open House
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many people, the thought of standing before a large crowd and speaking is utterly terrifying, one that evokes sweaty palms, butterflies in the stomach and in some cases, near panic. Even taking the lead in speaking to small groups or conducting effective one-on-one conversations can pose a challenge to certain individuals.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo addresses a crowd of appr ...
Nye commissioner Blundo talks budget, roads, Yucca Mountain
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted his second quarterly town hall meeting last week, inviting the community to attend for an evening of discussion regarding subjects of interest to the county’s residents and government.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veteran Dennis Eggert, surrounded by smiling members of the ...
Nye County Valor Quilters continue mission to cover veterans with love
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters are continuing on in the mission of wrapping current and former military service members in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor and as of the organization’s most recent presentation ceremony, nearly 500 of these special quilts have been awarded to Nye County residents who gave their service to America.

Nevada State Cinderella program/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Sienna Brown (s ...
Several Nye County winners in statewide Cinderella pageant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County had several winners in the 2019-20 Nevada State Cinderella Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant state competition in Las Vegas.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

Because of early deadlines, the results of the Super Lotto drawing on Wednesday night were not available.

Rows of solar panels soak up the sun's rays outside Las Vegas City Hall in downtown Las Vegas o ...
New law opens door to solar energy for more Nevada families
By Bailey Schulz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a solar access bill Tuesday that directs NV Energy to develop between three and 10 solar access programs for low-income customers, residential customers who can’t install rooftop solar and disadvantaged businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Former Pahrump Valley High School Principal Jennifer Ehrhea ...
Former Nye school district principal files complaint against the school district
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Jennifer Ehrheart, former principal of Pahrump Valley High School, filed a complaint against the Nye County School District in the spring of 2019 over allegations that several employees in the district, including Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, had discriminated against her based on gender, age and physical disability.