81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Death Valley National Park’s 2025 visitation numbers

More than 1.32 million people visited Death Valley National Park last year. (NPS/nps.gov)
More than 1.32 million people visited Death Valley National Park last year. (NPS/nps.gov)
2025 was Death Valley National Park's fourth-highest visitation year. (NPS/nps.gov)
2025 was Death Valley National Park's fourth-highest visitation year. (NPS/nps.gov)
More Stories
Anthony Aguilar (left), Carlos Blakely (center) and Blakely's attorney, Michael A. Troiano (rig ...
Anthony Aguilar and Carlos Blakely plead not guilty in district court
Two years ago, MediWaste signaled its intention to bring a medical waste pyrolysis facility to ...
Public comment period on MediWaste’s EPA permit now open
pvt default image
Late-night March traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Living Free Health and Fitness hosted its 4th Annual Art for Recovery benefit on Saturday, Marc ...
Art for Recovery blends the beauty of artwork and hope
/ Pahrump Valley Times
April 3, 2026 - 4:33 am
 

Death Valley National Park has announced its 2025 visitation numbers, sharing earlier this week more than 1.32 million people visited last year.

“Despite a 43-day partial government shutdown – the longest ever – the National Park Service worked to keep parks open and accessible whenever possible so visitors could continue to experience the nation’s natural and historic treasures,” read a March 31 press release.

According to the National Park Service Visitation Statistics Dashboard, Death Valley welcomed 1,320,134 visitors last year, marking the park’s fourth-highest visitation year.

“Additionally, flash flooding from storms in August, September, and November scoured roads and deposited rocks, closing popular attractions such as Artist’s Palette,” the press release continued. “While visitation dropped slightly during these times, holiday travel around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring break brought increased visitation, raising yearly visitation totals.”

Go to nps.gov/subjects/socialscience to interact with the Visitation Statistics Dashboard and for further visitation data about the National Park Service’s locations.

For more information about Death Valley National Park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Beatty's Betty Baker challenges Sheriff McGill on limited police equipment for Beatty. (Thomas ...
Beatty board approves taser purchase
By Thomas Hite Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Substation services discontinued due to lack of usage.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Many thanks to everyone who attended the 2026 Lenten Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley.