Death Valley National Park’s 2025 visitation numbers

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More than 1.32 million people visited Death Valley National Park last year. (NPS/nps.gov)

Death Valley National Park has announced its 2025 visitation numbers, sharing earlier this week more than 1.32 million people visited last year.

“Despite a 43-day partial government shutdown – the longest ever – the National Park Service worked to keep parks open and accessible whenever possible so visitors could continue to experience the nation’s natural and historic treasures,” read a March 31 press release.

According to the National Park Service Visitation Statistics Dashboard, Death Valley welcomed 1,320,134 visitors last year, marking the park’s fourth-highest visitation year.

“Additionally, flash flooding from storms in August, September, and November scoured roads and deposited rocks, closing popular attractions such as Artist’s Palette,” the press release continued. “While visitation dropped slightly during these times, holiday travel around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and spring break brought increased visitation, raising yearly visitation totals.”

Go to nps.gov/subjects/socialscience to interact with the Visitation Statistics Dashboard and for further visitation data about the National Park Service’s locations.

For more information about Death Valley National Park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com