Death Valley Park welcomes experienced new ranger

National Park Service Chief Ranger Philip Johnson
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2024 - 5:02 am
 

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. — Officials at Death Valley National Park are welcoming a new chief ranger.

Philip Johnson will now lead the Visitor and Resource Protection program, which includes law enforcement, fee collection, emergency medical services, structure fire response, and search and rescue in the 3,400,000-acre park, according to the officials.

“I’m thrilled to have Philip Johnson at Death Valley permanently,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “He is a calm and collaborative leader. He brings a tremendous breadth of skills and experience.”

Background and knowledge

Johnson started his National Park Service (NPS) career as a volunteer for Yosemite Search and Rescue in 2002.

“He worked for the NPS at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve and Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks,” according to the news release. “He worked in Yosemite National Park for eleven years, leaving as the Valley District ranger in 2021.”

Award-winning recognition

The release went on to state that Johnson most recently served as the chief ranger of Devils Postpile National Monument in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

He is also a two-time recipient of the Department of the Interior Valor Award.

“I am looking forward to working with the incredible Death Valley team, the Timbisha Shoshone Tribe, park partners and cooperating agencies in protecting the park’s natural and cultural resources for future generations of visitors,” he said of his new position. “Our focus going forward is to build out our preventative search and rescue program, enhance our fee collection technology, continue the rehabilitation of park campgrounds and increase support for our patrol rangers.”

Looking forward

Meanwhile, Reynolds added, “I believe Philip’s approachable nature will strengthen our relationships with the many partners that help the park during emergencies.”

A very busy year

In 2023, Death Valley National Park’s Visitor and Resource Protection staff responded to 84 requests for assistance, 98 medical emergencies, 17 search and rescue incidents, 26 motor vehicle accidents, 16 structural or vehicle fire incidents, and 628 law enforcement patrol contacts, according to the release.

Johnson is a 2000 graduate of the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in geography.

He said that he and his wife Janet, daughter Pearl and son Jude are excited to explore the canyons and peaks of Death Valley National Park.

