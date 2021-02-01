59°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Death Valley rockslide claims canyoneer’s life

Staff Report
February 1, 2021 - 3:23 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Helicopters from California Highway Patrol and Naval Air We ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Helicopters from California Highway Patrol and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake assisted search-and-rescue teams trying to locate a canyoneer who fell to his death Saturday in Death Valley National Park.

Canyoneer Justin Ibershoff, 38, of Los Angeles, died Saturday, Jan. 30, in an accident in Death Valley National Park, according to the park and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

Ibershoff was descending a technical route down Deimos Canyon with six friends. The group was very experienced, and most members of the party previously had descended the canyon several times.

The incident occurred while Ibershoff was descending a steep, rocky slope to the top of the third rappel anchor. He apparently stepped on a rock that moved, triggering a rockslide that swept him past two companions and over the edge of the 95-foot dry fall.

The group used an emergency locator beacon to call for assistance. The group’s ability to send more detailed information via texts through the emergency beacon aided rescuers. After assessing Ibershoff’s condition, the group continued down the canyon because of continuing active rock fall.

Inyo County search-and-rescue and Death Valley park rangers were assisted by helicopters from California Highway Patrol and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. A crew from the Navy’s VX-31 helicopter were able to reach Ibershoff a few hours after the accident and establish that he had died. At that point, the incident response transitioned into a body recovery.

Inyo County SAR team members and CHP’s H-82 helicopter from Apple Valley recovered Mr. Ibershoff’s body the next day.

Conditions in that area of the canyon remain unstable, and canyoneers are advised to avoid the upper section of Deimos Canyon.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal People sit in the observation area after receiving the Mod ...
New guidance issued for COVID vaccination events
Staff Report

The Nevada Health Response Center on Tuesday issued two additional pieces of guidance related to Nevada’s immunization efforts.

Getty Images
Some Medicaid recipients can get rides for vaccines
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid is offering Medicaid recipients a flexible same-day transportation service with a variety of options including gas mileage reimbursement, bank card funding to take the bus and, in most instances, same-day rides from ride services to help them get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Sorensen family of Las Vegas escaped the heat of the city to enjoy a picnic at Spring Mount ...
Spring Mountains expect influx of weekend visitors
Staff Report

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is expected to be busy this weekend because of snow received this past week, and visitors are reminded to go early, be patient and abide by traffic laws.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The owner of Pahrump's Nature Health Farms, located at 351 B ...
Community-wide birthday party planned
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump resident Alex De Jong is planning somewhat of a “wild” event on Saturday, as well as celebrating his 41st birthday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The garbage collection rate increase approved by the Nye Cou ...
Pahrump garbage rate increase rescinded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As one of its final acts before the changeover in board members that came with the new year, the Nye County Commission had approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and garbage collection rates were set to rise just over 19% as a result. That rate increase is now on hold, as commissioners were required to rescind the action taken at the board’s Dec. 30 meeting due to a procedural error.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The bare land adjacent to the Nye County Sheriff's Office's ...
Zone change paves way for public shooting range in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than two decades, Nye County has been tossing around the idea of establishing what would be the very first county-owned public shooting range and though it has taken many years to get to this point, the county now appears to be finally gaining some momentum on the long-sought project.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

‘Military industrial complex’ has grown in power in the US

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Isabella Simpson was crowned as Nevada State ...
Locals set to shine at Nye County Cinderella Pageant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Cinderella Girl Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant is just one week away and organization officials are encouraging the local community to get involved.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabili ...
Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.