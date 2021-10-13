62°F
Death Valley thermometer improvements completed

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 13, 2021 - 8:27 am
 
Death Valley NPS The improvements to Death Valley's famous thermometer were made possible by donations from The Fund for People in Parks, and the Death Valley Natural History Association.

Officials at Death Valley National Park announced this month that improvements have been completed to the iconic thermometer display at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center.

As stated in a news release, the first stage of the improvement project, completed in 2020, was switching the Fahrenheit-only display to a dual Fahrenheit and Celsius display, as more than half of the park’s summertime visitors are international tourists who are more familiar with the Celsius designation.

The release went on to state that a tile mosaic panel was added to the thermometer exhibit.

“This artistic representation of key sites at the park provides information about how temperatures vary with elevation,” according to the release. “Mojave area artist Rebecca Lowry of JT Lab designed and completed much of the work.”

Additionally, Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds summed up his thoughts on the thermometer’s improvements.

“Nothing excites me like sharing the unique characteristics of Death Valley,” Reynolds said. “The upgraded thermometer will make it even easier for visitors to appreciate our extreme climate.”

Further, the release stated that the improvement project was made possible by donations from the Fund for People in Parks and the Death Valley Natural History Association.

“Our vision is to inspire a passion for Death Valley,” said David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natural History Association. “We know many visitors come to experience the world record heat and want a photograph to commemorate their visit. The improved thermometer will better serve those needs.”

“Death Valley National Park has been a wonderful partner, and we’re thrilled to have been able to help with an improvement to such a popular visitor attraction,” said Kevin Hendricks of the Fund For People In Parks. “We were also happy to double our financial investment by working with the National Park Service’s centennial matching program.”

The National Park Service’s Centennial Challenge, according to the release, matches partner donations with federal funds.

“These projects reduce the maintenance backlog, improve visitor services, support outreach to new audiences, and strengthen partnerships to reinvigorate national parks and forge connections to new communities,” the release stated. “With the matching federal funds, the park was able to create three new videos.”

Those videos will include an introduction to superintendent Reynolds, the highlights every visitor should see when visiting the park, and some of the main challenges facing Death Valley.

The videos can be found on the park’s website: Videos – Death Valley National Park.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

