News

Death Valley visitation fell to 820,000 in 2020

Staff Report
February 26, 2021 - 4:19 pm
 
Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The forecast high for Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, is 112, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Death Valley National Park announced visitation fell to 820,000 people 2020, about half the number of people that visited the park the previous year.

The year started out strong, as the park had its third-busiest January with 99,000 visits. The park nearly tied its busiest February, with 128,000 visits.

The pandemic’s impact on travel started midway through March, which is usually the park’s busiest month. But in 2020, 112,000 people visited during the month, down 37% from March 2019.

Most of the park closed April 4, limiting visitation to through traffic on two major roads. Visitation dropped by 90%, with 18,000 visitors in April and 20,000 in May.

Most of the park reopened June 26. In a normal year, the majority of the park’s summer visitors are international travelers. With international travel greatly reduced, the park’s summer visitation was very low, about 30,000 to 40,000 people per month in June, July, August and September. These figures were about 75% lower than the same months in 2019.

As the weather started to cool down, Americans resumed traveling to Death Valley, and 67,000 people visited in October. That was down 52% from the previous year. As temperatures cooled even more, November 2020 was a tie for the park’s busiest November with 132,000 visits.

Campgrounds and lodging in the park closed Dec. 7 in response to California’s regional stay-at-home orders. Despite the lack of overnight accommodations, 94,000 people visited in December, which was the park’s third-busiest December.

The regional stay-at-home orders were in effect until late January, yet visitation remained high, with 80,000 visits.

Campgrounds and lodging in the park are now back open, and interest is high. Reservations are fully booked for the remainder of the season at Furnace Creek, the park’s only campground with a reservation system. Other campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To protect the health of those who work in or visit America’s national parks, face masks are required in all National Park Service buildings and facilities. Masks are also required on federally managed lands when physical distancing cannot be maintained, including narrow or busy trails, overlooks and parking lots.

Getty Images
Rally against desert solar projects planned for Saturday
Staff Report

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit organization with the slogan “Defending the Desert,” will hold a live and virtual gathering Saturday to bring attention to large-scale solar projects planned for California and Nevada.

California lottery
California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 24 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Patrick Connolly/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada is well-known for its outdoor recre ...
Outdoor recreation survey to help shape future projects in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What should the future of outdoor recreation look like in Nevada? What should dollars earmarked for the purpose be put toward? What kind of projects do Nevadans want to see over the course of the next few years?

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Liquor Company owners Tiffany and Marc Grig ...
Tonopah Liquor Co., where everybody knows your name
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Tiffany and Marc Grigory were reminded of what kind of town their Tonopah Liquor Company serves when they were forced to close the venerable bar during the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Mt. Charleston Elementary School student Yazmine Uribe, cent ...
Pahrump Rotarians provide books to local school children
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An ongoing program to increase literacy rates among area elementary school children has returned, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Lanes along southbound Highway 160 were completely shut down ...
Two-vehicle crash jams traffic along Highways 160, 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160, just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 22nd.

Getty Images Lessons are aligned with national standards of Common Core Math and Common Core E ...
Credit union offering free financial education
Staff Report

In an effort to help youth become financially savvy, America First Credit Union is launching FUNDamentals, a customizable, financial literacy program created for kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers.

Landon Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump robotics team Awkward Silence tak ...
Nye County 4-H robotics team earns prestigious awards
By Landon Ingersoll Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Awkward Silence, Southern Nye County 4-H’s competitive robotics team, took home two first-place awards at the first ever virtual FIRST Tech Challenge Southern Nevada League Championship competition this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition program manager Tamalyn Taylor wa ...
HOPE Run retaining virtual format for 2021
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With spring just a few weeks away and temperatures beginning to warm in the Pahrump Valley, residents’ minds are undoubtedly turning to the delights of the outdoors and what better way to get out and get active than with the NyE Communities Coalition’s annual HOPE Run?

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada State Engineer's Office has won its appeal over ...
State Engineer prevails in Pahrump water order case
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After 15 months of anxiously awaiting the outcome of the appeal on Pahrump Water Order #1293A, local property and business owners are gritting their teeth in frustration and disappointment, with the Nevada Supreme Court ultimately ruling in favor of the appellant, the Nevada State Engineer’s Office.