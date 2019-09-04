Death Valley: Woman found dead at national park

For the second time in three days, a person died at Death Valley National Park, the park reported.

At 6 p.m. Aug. 27, emergency responders received reports of a non-responsive visitor south of Badwater within Death Valley National Park.

“Unfortunately, the woman had passed away before responders arrived,” the park said in a news release.

The cause of death was under investigation by Inyo County.

Responders included the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol, in addition to National Park Rangers.

On Aug. 25, an SUV collided with a rock wall at Death Valley National Park, killing the driver, the California Highway Patrol reported.