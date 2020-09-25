64°F
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd

By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2020 - 10:21 pm
 

During an exclusive interview before he appeared onstage, President Donald Trump was clear about who was to blame for his campaign’s decision to host an indoor rally in Henderson this month: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The campaign had planned to hold a rally in Las Vegas near McCarran International Airport. When that fell through they considered other outdoor venues, but Sisolak’s order against events with more than 50 people blocked them.

When Black Lives Matter marches crunched thousands of vocal protesters together in Reno and Las Vegas, Sisolak never tried to shut down their exercise of free speech in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Rather than denounce BLM activists for violating his 50-person edict, Sisolak praised the rule breakers. Big crowds were OK.

It was my first weekend in Las Vegas, my first time on a plane and my first Trump rally since Washington woke up to the very real threat of COVID. I found myself among people who chose to fly, chose to play or chose to stand their ground.

On the Strip, fun seekers congregated freely because Sisolak’s 50-person limit for Trump rallies and church services does not apply to recreation. Ditto casinos, the engine of the Vegas economy.

At the indoor Henderson rally, participants voiced their disdain for Nevada Democrats’ bald double standard. The Trump campaign handed out “peaceful protester” signs to needle what they see as an attempt to muzzle conservative speech.

Of course, the left was in a lather at the president’s apparent belief that he doesn’t have to follow rules that apply to others, such as couples that want a big wedding or locals who were eager to be there for the National Finals Rodeo, before it moved from Las Vegas to Texas.

So I asked the president of the United States if he believes he is subject to Nevada rules. No, Trump told me.

I asked Trump if he were concerned about getting COVID in an enclosed space — after all, the president’s health is a national security issue. I also asked if he was concerned about his supporters getting the virus.

Trump responded that he was not concerned that he would get infected because, “I’m on a stage. It’s very far away.” Trump also said that he was more concerned about me standing too close to him. I laughed. I took his answer as a joke. Given the blaring background noise, I wasn’t sure he heard my question about supporters catching the virus.

Even before we spoke, Trump’s actions made it clear that he believes his supporters are free to risk their health for the team. Like Sisolak and BLM.

I was at risk for catching the virus, so the issue was personal. I much would have preferred an event with fresh air.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, who served President George W. Bush, got it right when he tweeted, “Indoor rallies are irresponsible. Covid-19 is real and this was a bad idea.” Attendees could become infected because of Trump’s decision to hold a rally indoors rather than hold no rally at all.

By the same token, the governor was wrong not to rewrite his directives to make them apply equally and consistently. If Black Lives Matter activists could march outside without repercussion, Trump supporters should be able to gather outdoors as well, where they would be at less risk. Attendees could become infected because of Sisolak’s one-sided order.

At the rally and about town, people told me that they believed they were capable of assessing which sorts of activities are too risky, and they trusted their own judgment over that of politicians.

Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Members of the assembly file out of chambers during the ...
Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes
Staff Report

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Anthony Arthur
Man facing arson charge after burning down his home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the ...
Disaster preparedness study funded by Walmart grant
Staff Report

The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities and Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy to research how well existing disaster management and planning systems in Nevada and Arizona are serving Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas.

Times Bonanza & Goldfield News file Tonopah schools went all online after multiple students an ...
Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery, a 2,700 square-f ...
Cork is undone at new wine tasting room
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump now has a new winery with a tasting room doing business in the heart of town. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is owned by native Nevadan and winemaker Tim Burke.