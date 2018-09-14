Decomposed body found in desert area near Pahrump

A man found a decomposed body wrapped in sheets Tuesday morning in a remote desert area near Carpenter Canyon and Lee Spring Canyon Loop roads, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in the mountains west of Las Vegas, police said.

He called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, who determined the body was within Metro’s jurisdiction and alerted the department about 9:30 a.m., Rivera said.

Metro homicide detectives were en route, Rivera said Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death after family is notified.

Carpenter Canyon Rd Lee Spring Canyon Loop Rd Nevada 89124