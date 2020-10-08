63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Delays expected on Pahrump to Las Vegas route for two-day filming event

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2020 - 1:14 am
 

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the possible delays along Highway 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, on Saturday and Sunday.

Motorists should expect delays along Highway 160, between Tecopa and Sandy Valley roads, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to NDOT.

“Southbound travel will be diverted into the northbound lanes with the Nevada Highway Patrol coordinating traffic during a special two-day filming event, NDOT stated in its press release. “Motorists should be prepared for minor travel delays.”

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before traveling.

NDOT also works with the Waze to inform motorists about planned restrictions, though things such as unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather, along with other factors.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An event at the Pahrump Valley Winery on Sept. 24, 2020, featured President Donald Trump's son ...
Pahrump Valley Winery fined $8,501 by OSHA
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery was fined by the state of Nevada for its recent hosting of a “Make America Great Again” event that featured Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, which drew dozens to the outdoor affair.

Wendy Hanson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s a ...
UNR Extension offers free class on pruning
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering “Advanced Pruning Concepts” noon-1 p.m. Oct. 14 as part of the Green Industry Continuing Education Series. The class will be held at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno and via Zoom.

University of Nevada, Extension Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos
Help for small businesses focus of Extension programs
Staff Report

Approaching the year’s final quarter, many small businesses across the state are still in need of COVID-19 relief funds, and each month there are new grant opportunities. University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week to assist small-business owners, with Wednesday’s town hall providing information on nine different small-business grant and loan programs. Participants will learn about what assistance the programs provide, the program deadlines, who qualifies, and how to apply.

Getty Images The showing of vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person sho ...
Return of open houses supported by state organization
Staff Report

Nevada Realtors issued a statement supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive allowing the practice of showing vacant and occupied homes to potential buyers through in-person showings and open houses, which started on Oct. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club member Janet Ufheil, at left, is joined ...
Local elementary school gifted with educational materials
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Faculty members at Mt. Charleston Pre-K Elementary School are cheering members of the Pahrump Rotary Club for a recent donation of educational materials.

Getty Images Minimal-contact sports include baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball, flag footb ...
Sisolak loosens restrictions on youth, recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he will be issuing an Emergency Directive lifting restrictions on youth and adult sports and adjusting the COVID-19 statewide guidance on sports.