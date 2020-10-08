Delays expected on Pahrump to Las Vegas route for two-day filming event

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced the possible delays along Highway 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump, on Saturday and Sunday.

Nevada Department of Transportation Motorists should expect delays along Highway 160, between Tecopa and Sandy Valley roads, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to NDOT.

“Southbound travel will be diverted into the northbound lanes with the Nevada Highway Patrol coordinating traffic during a special two-day filming event, NDOT stated in its press release. “Motorists should be prepared for minor travel delays.”

For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before traveling.

NDOT also works with the Waze to inform motorists about planned restrictions, though things such as unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible because of weather, along with other factors.