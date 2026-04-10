More dispensaries in Nye County?

Nye County currently has two recreational cannabis dispensaries but with the population now over 55,000 officials are seeking to add another two such licenses to its authority. (Getty Images)

With the number of residents steadily increasing to an estimated 57,000 in mid-2025, Nye County has surpassed the population threshold limiting the number of dispensaries that can operate within its borders. As a result, officials are now taking action to secure up to two additional recreational cannabis dispensary licenses that could then be awarded to companies seeking to establish a local pot shop. And one, Green Life Productions (GLP), has clearly signaled its intention to apply for one of those new dispensary licenses, bringing the subject to the Nye County Commission this week.

“We were recently made aware that Nye County’s population has grown enough to qualify for up to two additional dispensary licenses from the state. Other rural counties have already begun this process,” GLP co-owner Steven Cantwell told the board on Tuesday, April 7. “We respectfully ask that Nye County request at least one additional license. While there are no guarantees that we would be awarded that license, we would welcome the opportunity to help guide the county in presenting the strongest possible application to the state.”

GLP is already well-versed in the cannabis industry, having opened one of the first cultivation facilities in the state 11 years ago. Today, the company also produces cannabis products and distributes them to various retailers. GLP has made a name for itself as a leader in indoor, no-till, living organic soil cultivation under regenerative farming techniques.

“We have built one of the most recognized and trusted brands in Nevada. Our reputation succeeds beyond state lines, with national and even global recognition for our contributions to regenerative agriculture, the cannabis industry and our local community,” he detailed.

GLP also has the only cannabis consumption lounge license in Nye County but, as Cantwell noted, the project is really not viable without a dispensary as well.

“If granted a dispensary license, we don’t just believe, we know we can better serve our community, our county, the industry and the state,” Cantwell stated. “This would allow us to create more local jobs and ensure that revenue generated stays within Nye County, reinvesting back into our community. In addition, our brand recognition at a national and global level positions us to draw visitors not only from Las Vegas but from out of the state and even internationally, bringing new economic activity to Nye County.”

As occurs any time that the subject of cannabis is broached, there was pushback by area residents who feel that marijuana increases criminal activity and is not something the county should wish to be known for. Some questioned the medical efficacy of the plant and potential health drawbacks. But it wasn’t all opposition. Others defended the medical benefits and certain public speakers cited GLP’s longstanding operation and sterling reputation when offering support for the action, too.

Homing in on the criminal aspect, commissioner Bruce Jabbour turned to Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi for details on how often the drug is related to criminal cases.

Kunzi explained that in his opinion, cannabis does not pose a major crime problem in the county, noting that cases involving alcohol consumption are much more common.

“The reality of it is, in my world, we don’t seem to be concerned about all the domestic violence and DUI cases that come from alcohol. That is the biggest mover of crimes that I have to prosecute. I’ve said it before, yes, we might have a few marijuana cases but… it’s not a mover within the law enforcement arena. And like I said, it doesn’t even come close to the issues I have to deal with because of alcohol,” Kunzi stated.

Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to direct county staff to contact the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to pursue the issuance of additional dispensary licenses. Commissioner John Koenig offered a second and the motion passed 4-1, with commissioner Ian Bayne the sole voice against.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com