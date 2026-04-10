Nye County Sheriff’s Office announces new equipment and technology purchases

The new investments for the law enforcement agency will be funded through the 0.5% Public Safety Sales Tax.

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The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced that its received approval for multiple equipment and technology purchases through the Public Safety Sales Tax. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) announced that it has received approval for multiple purchases through the Public Safety Sales Tax following the county commission meeting earlier this week.

“We’re purchasing several items under the Public Safety Sales Tax, which is a half a percent sales tax that is collected throughout the county,” Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times.

McGill thanks the Nye County commissioners for their support and for making the investment possible.

“It’s upgrading our technology, it’s upgrading our equipment,” McGill said about the purchases.

Mobile Data Terminals are the first investment listed in a statement NCSO shared on its Facebook page and app.

“These in-vehicle tablet computers are essential for our deputies’ daily operations,” read the April 8 statement. “Our current units are no longer compatible with Windows 11, making this upgrade necessary to maintain functionality and ensure compliance with updated NCIC requirements. This improvement will strengthen our technological capabilities in the field.”

SWAT body armor is noted as another item NCSO plans to purchase.

“Our current tactical body armor has reached the end of its service life and is no longer under warranty,” the statement continued. “Replacing it ensures compliance with NIJ standards and, most importantly, helps protect our SWAT operators in high-risk situations.”

FARO scanners are the next investment highlighted in the NCSO statement.

“These advanced digital scanning devices are used by our detectives to document crime scenes with precision,” stated the sheriff’s office. “We will be acquiring two new scanners and trading in an older unit toward a third, enhancing our ability to investigate major incidents effectively.”

The next purchase listed in the statement is NightHawk software.

“This investigative software compiles digital data from multiple sources into one platform, allowing investigators to analyze and establish evidence more efficiently,” read the statement. “Its effectiveness was demonstrated last year in a child exploitation case, where the suspect pleaded guilty and received a 35-year sentence.”

McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times the sheriff’s office will also be purchasing new Tasers for the agency.

“Our Tasers were out of date,” McGill explained. “They’re out of warranty, they’re no longer serviceable and we can no longer get cartridges, so we’re purchasing new Tasers for all the deputies.”

Visit the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or app to read the full statement on Public Safety Sales Tax purchases.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com