Treasuring a tradition of fun and worship

Easter at Simkins Park continues its aim of bringing the community together in celebration of this springtime holiday.

Youngsters peruse a pile of prizes at Easter at Simkins Park, picking out just what they would like to take home that afternoon. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Mills Family's Easter at Simkins Park offered all sorts of whimsy and fun for kids to enjoy, including bubbles to blow, filling the air with their fragile iridescence. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

D.J. Mills and oldest daughter Sadie pose for a photo at Easter at Simkins Park. This event is hosted by the Mills Family, with D.J. taking the lead in keeping the event going in the memory of both his father and sister. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The older youth taking part in the Simkins Park Easter festivities were directed to the expanse of desert land abutting the park to search for their eggs, with special golden ones offering something extra special. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The joy of the children taking part in the Easter Egg Hunt at Simkins Park was easy to see as they raced around the park to collect eggs in age-specific groups. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Mills Family's Easter at Simkins Park took place Sunday, April 5 with hundreds of youngsters hitting the grass for the traditional Easter Egg Hunt. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Easter is a special time of year for billions of people all around the world and for the Mills family of Pahrump, it is one of religious reflection, longstanding family tradition and community camaraderie.

Each year, this family brings families together in celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the blossoming of the greening season for Easter at Simkins Park and just as in years past, the 2026 event saw a large turnout.

Hosted Sunday, April 5, the Mills Family’s Easter at Simkins Park saw weather that was a near perfect representation of springtime, with an almost cloudless blue sky and just the slightest of breezes stirring the air.

Youngsters and their parents, volunteers and members of area organizations gathered for a festive and spiritually uplifting day of holiday activities, food, games and, the highlight for the kiddos, the Easter Egg Hunt.

All throughout the event, worship music played, including recordings from Cassandra Selbach, Wendy King and Bill Kerr, all of whom were instrumental parts in the event before their passing. Families enjoyed photo opportunities, face painting, snow cones, crafts and picnic-style games, along with free hot dogs and water, with everything provided completely free thanks to the efforts of the Mills family and a plethora of supporters.

“Things went really well, the community absolutely came through and showed up to help before, during and after the event,” D.J. Mills, a lead organizer behind Easter at Simkins Park, detailed. “The weather was perfect, not too hot and no wind. There were volunteers who showed up starting at 4 a.m. to hide over 22,000 eggs! We had 400 prizes that were given out to lucky kids and over $400 was hidden in the timeless golden eggs.

“Families were enjoying time together, kids were smiling, the energy was joyful,” D.J. continued. “The Pahrump Rotary Club gave out hundreds of hot dogs, volunteers painted countless kids’ faces, we went through about 30 bags of ice making snow cones for all. Our volunteers helped teach kids about Christ through crafts and 30 Bibles were given away.”

Easter at Simkins Park was a huge success once again, he enthused, with an estimated attendance of between 800 and 1,000 people.

As to the history of the event, its roots go back decades to when D.J. and his sister, Cassandra Selbach, were children. Growing up in Amargosa, their father, Daniel Mills, had thrown a large Easter celebration. So, after the two moved to Pahrump and started families, they decided to carry on their father’s legacy right here in the valley.

“This started years ago as a small family Easter egg hunt and picnic,” D.J. explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We opened it up to the community and it’s grown a lot over time. A lot of the same people who were there in the beginning are still showing up and helping more than 15 years later.

“Every year, the energy is just really amazing,” he continued. “Families spending time together, kids running for eggs and getting excited when they find a golden one, and people just showing up and giving to the community. It’s also been a way to share the message of Christ’s resurrection without any pressure. The fact that I get to experience it with my wife and kids and continue what my dad, Daniel Mills, and my sister, Cassandra Selbach, started, has been such an incredible blessing.”

And while the Mills family may take the lead in putting Easter at Simkins Park together, it is truly a work of the community. With so many giving time and financial contributions to bolster the event, D.J. was overflowing with praise for those who lent a hand.

“And everyone does so not for the recognition but for the community,” he remarked. “Thank you to the community organizations and their members, including Rotary, Kiwanis, Pahrump Community Partners, Soroptimist Club and the Moose Lodge. Thank you to our local businesses and agencies and their teams, including Romero’s, the town of Pahrump, Subway, Living Free Health, the NyE Communities Coalition, Shadow Mountain Feed, Valley Electric Association, Desert View Hospital, Nevada Outreach and Newvine law. Thank you to everyone who helped make this possible, including friends and family, Jaynee Reeves, Alex Romero, Reva Braun, Michelle Harkness, Shelley Poerio, Emily Smith, the Barlow family, Melody, George Wehrly, Rick Marshall, Willi Baer and so many more.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rherbock@pvtimes.com