Nathan Adelson to share a message of love and hope

The Celebration of Life – Live Butterfly Release is open to all who have suffered loss.

For the Celebration of Life - Live Butterfly Release, Painted Lady butterflies will be transported to the valley in a dormant state before the warmth of the day begins to awaken them and they take flight. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Nathan Adelson Hospice's annual Celebration of Life - Live Butterfly Release will take place April 19 at the Calvada Eye, with over 100 butterflies set to flutter around the park as residents remember their loved ones. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

A Painted Lady butterfly rests in the grass, allowing its wings and body to absorb the warmth of the sunlight after being uncovered at last year's Celebration of Life - Live Butterfly Release. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

If there is one thing that Nathan Adelson Hospice knows without a doubt, it is that the loss of a loved one is never easy. Be it a friend, spouse, parent, child or other family member, death often leaves behind a profound sense a grief and for some, a feeling of disconnection. But commemorating the lives of those who have passed on has the power to provide a sense of solace to those left behind.

As a nonprofit hospice providing end-of-life care, each year Nathan Adelson gives residents all throughout Southern Nevada the opportunity to come together to remember their loved ones during the Celebration of Life – Live Butterfly Release. The Pahrump event is just over a week away and hospice officials are extending an invitation to all who have experienced the pain of loss, encouraging them to join in.

“Our annual ‘Celebration of Life’ Live Butterfly Release is a meaningful tradition that brings our community together in remembrance, reflection and hope,” Anne Patriche, vice president of quality and education compliance at Nathan Adelson Hospice, told the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

The concept for the Butterfly Release gained inspiration from a legend of the Native American peoples, who believe that wishes can be whisked away to heaven on the wings of these colorful symbols of transformation.

“According to the legend, if anyone desired a wish to come true, they had to capture a butterfly and whisper that wish to it,” information on the Butterfly Release details. “The butterfly, which makes no sound, could not reveal the wish to anyone but the Great Spirit, who hears and sees all. The butterfly then carried the wish to the heavens to be granted.”

More than 100 butterflies are expected to take flight next Sunday afternoon and the executives, staff and volunteers of Nathan Adelson Hospice are eager to share the somber yet tranquil experience with the community.

“This event is open to anyone who wishes to honor a loved one or simply share a moment of peace and connection – it is not just for families we have served,” Patriche noted. “We welcome all who find comfort in coming together to celebrate the lives that have touched their own.”

The Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release will take place Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at the Calvada Eye on Walt Williams Drive. The butterfly boxes containing the insects awakening from their dormant state will be opened no later than 2:30 p.m.

The deadline to secure one or more butterflies for the event is this Monday, April 13. Butterflies are $25 per box and multiple boxes can be purchased. To reserve butterflies, visit tinyurl.com/2jrr7pt9

For more information on the event, contact Carol Burgeson at 702-796-3141 or email CBurgeson@NAH.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com