Delicate Devils Hole pupfish rattled by Russian tsunami-earthquake

A screenshot of a video taken on July 30 shows pupfish swimming and reduced amounts of algae on the shallow shelf after the recent earthquake. (National Park Service)

A screenshot from a monitoring video on July 14 shows pupfish and conditions before the earthquake. (National Park Service)

Even with more than 4,000 miles of distance, a fickle Nevada fish population finds itself shook up after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia.

The relatively sequestered Devils Hole — a secluded cave in a portion of Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge that is considered Death Valley National Park — is considered a unique measure of seismic activity throughout the world. About 12 feet wide and over 500 feet deep, the true depth of Devils Hole is unknown.

But according to rangers, the extremely rare Devils Hole pupfish is doing just fine after the waves from the Kamchatka earthquake that caused ocean waves to reach Hawaii and California.

“Fortunately, biologists are less concerned about the impacts of the July 29 quake on the pupfish,” a National Park Service news release said. “The waves generated by this earthquake were smaller than those from the previous quakes, as the epicenter was farther away. The 10-inch waves from the Kamchatka quake only removed some materials from the shallow shelf.”

Near record lows for fish species

It’s a hard time to be a pupfish, especially after the most recent count that recorded only 38 fish left in the wild. That’s only three more fish than the record low observed in 2013.

Scientists flagged earthquakes in December and February as the culprit at the time because rangers said it “removed most of algae and invertebrates that pupfish rely on for food.” The previous count found 191 fish.

The pupfish are a sore spot for some in the Nye County area, with many blaming the species for stifling development and farming when a 1976 U.S. Supreme Court case mandated that groundwater levels couldn’t dip below a certain point at Devils Hole. It was listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act in 1967.

Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, it was common to see both “Kill the Pupfish” and “Save the Pupfish” bumper stickers in the region, reflecting diverse opinions about conserving the species at the expense of growth and ranching.

As of late, the pupfish — and its status under the Endangered Species Act — has been floated as the most sound legal basis to halt new mining exploration in the town of Amargosa Valley that some fear could alter the flow of groundwater.

‘Hope for a rebound’

Pupfish news isn’t all doom and gloom, however.

Scientists successfully introduced 19 fish raised in captivity into Devils Hole for the first time this year. For years, biologists have collected eggs and grown adult pupfish at the nearby Ash Meadows Fish Conservation Facility. Inside the building is a replica of Devils Hole that mimics the natural habitat of the swimming hole.

Rangers expect the wild fish population to bounce back without issue, the park service said in a news release.

“Pupfish typically increase their spawning rates after disturbances, offering hope for a rebound of the Devils Hole Pupfish population,” the news release said.

