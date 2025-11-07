Delighted by a donation to the donkeys

Donkeys of Pahrump is home to several equines, including donkeys, a miniature pony, a minature donkey and a blind Appaloosa horse, all of which are available for visits at the nonprofit's location. (Donkeys of Pahrump)

Nevada entrepreneur Jim Marsh, center, recently made a donation to Donkeys of Pahrump, a local nonprofit organization that focuses on caring for rescued equines, a cause close to Marsh's heart. (Donkeys of Pahrump)

A Pahrump rescue devoted to the care of horses and burros recently reached out to the Pahrump Valley Times to share a heartwarming story, with the aim of surprising Nevada businessman Jim Marsh in return for a donation that has had a big impact on the nonprofit’s work.

Donkeys of Pahrump was founded by Pahrump residents Alina and Timothy Quinata in 2024 with the goal of providing a permanent home for rescued equines, as well as a place where people can go to interact with the animals and learn more about them.

“At Donkeys of Pahrump, we provide a loving, hands-on environment for rescued donkeys, horses and ponies. Our mission is to promote animal welfare while creating meaningful, educational experiences for all ages,” the nonprofit’s mission states.

Of course, fundraising and donations are a large part of the operation, allowing the nonprofit to provide for the veterinary care, proper feed and shelter to make the lives of these rescues comfortable and healthy – and that’s where Marsh comes in.

“Just recently, we had a meeting with one of Las Vegas’ amazing humans, Jim Marsh, known as a famous Las Vegas businessman, founder of car dealerships, owner of multiple hotels and casinos and just a wonderful human who has helped a great amount of organizations and people,” Alina explained for the Times.

“When we were with Jim to discuss a donation he wanted to make to our Pahrump nonprofit, we brought pictures of our animals with us and two Pahrump Valley Times newspapers where we were featured. He immediately picked up the newspapers and, with a smile on his face, said, ‘You were on the cover of the PVT? I never miss a day without reading this newspaper!’” Alina detailed. “Well, he generously donated $2,000 for hay expenses on that day, that will take care of all of our animals for five months!”

The Quinatas said they were eternally grateful for Marsh’s large contribution to the cause and they felt the least they could do was offer their thanks in a newspaper that is a regular part of Marsh’s readings.

“There’s not much we, as a nonprofit organization, can do as a gift for such an incredible donation but knowing that when he receives his Pahrump Valley Times, he will open it up and read an article about himself and that will make him a very happy man, is really something special,” Alina enthused. “It also shows our community that being incredibly rich and successful, you can still be a great human being who helps their community.”

Donkeys of Pahrump is located at 3280 W. Bell Vista Avenue, near Death Valley Marketplace, and is open to the public. For visiting hours and more information call (808) 443-4847, visit DonkeysofPahrump.com or go to the nonprofit’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

