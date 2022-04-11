Demonstrators clash over control of animal shelter

About 15 advocates from Desert Haven Animal Society demonstrated opposite a group of about 50 supporting Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone on Sunday at the junction of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump.

Desert Haven supporters say they’re unhappy that their concerns

about the running of the shelter were ignored.

The major issue: there are no guarantees from the county that the facility will remain a “no-kill” shelter once the nonprofit’s contract to care for animals expires.

“’No kill’ does not mean ‘never kill,’” Kakavulias clarified.

If an animal has rabies, for instance, it should be put down, she said. The shelter currently euthanizes about three to four animals each month, but some fear euthanasia rates will rise under county control.

Nevada law maintains that an animal may be put down after three days, while a county ordinance says an animal can only be euthanized with a veterinarian’s approval.

Robert Wannberg said that the shelter was currently doing a good job with 24-hour a

day service and an enthusiastic paid staff and volunteers.

“Why fix what isn’t broken?” he said.

Another group was out Sunday demonstrating in support of Commissioner Frank Carbone, who has been criticized for his role in the shelter’s takeover.

“This is a peaceful rally expressing our views,” said Joe Burdzinski, who attended to support Carbone.

Carbone and his wife, Jane, have been active volunteers at the shelter over the years and supporters said he was being singled out following the commission’s decision to take over the shelter.

Commissioner Carbone said he was opposed to killing animals unless circumstances warranted it. When asked about the job description for animal control officers putting down animals under the law, he said officers might have to put down an animal that had been hit by a car.