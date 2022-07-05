92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Deputies: burglar fled on stolen motorbike

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2022 - 10:50 am
 
(Nye County Detention Center) Ryan Orman
(Nye County Detention Center) Ryan Orman

A Pahrump man is facing burglary and other charges after deputies arrested him while trying to escape on a motorbike.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, an investigation was opened on May 26, regarding a burglary at the Saitta/Trudeau car dealership. An alarm was activated there at approximately 3 a.m. and a door to an office was open with signs of forced entry, according to the report.

“The suspect had cut all cable wires to the building in an attempt to disable the alarm system,” according to the report. “An anonymous tip identified the suspect seen in surveillance video as Ryan Orman.”

On June 22, deputies responded to another burglary at the Tractor Supply Co. on Highway 372.

The business’ alarm was triggered at approximately 5 a.m., where upon arrival, deputies noticed a 4-foot hole was cut in a fence on the property. A motorized minibike was discovered missing from the business.

Roughly a week later on June 28, deputies spotted a man with the suspected stolen minibike leaving the Walgreens parking lot on Highway 160.

“When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the male led them on a short pursuit in which he was driving erratically and lost control of the motorbike,” the release stated. “The suspect then took off on foot and tried to hide. That suspect was identified as Ryan Orman, who was taken into custody and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Orman faces charges of suspicion of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary of a business, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting arrest.

No bail amount was listed in the booking document.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Glittering bombs burst overhead at Petrack Park during the t ...
PHOTOS: Pahrump celebrates the Fourth of July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump enjoyed a dazzling display of fireworks for Independence Day, while others enjoyed events all weekend. See pictures of the events.

(Marissa Toma/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) This winning photograph of Death Valley Nati ...
Death Valley tourists giving economy of Pahrump a bump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park reported that visitors spent $104 million in surrounding Nevada and California communities last year, according to a new National Park Service report.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services hosted a Fo ...
Foster parents urge others to get involved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At a Pahrump Foster Care Panel, foster parents and state officials said Nevada’s rural foster care system is in need of loving, supportive homes.

Photographer Mario Tama makes images as the late-day light illuminates a boat is stuck straight ...
Shrinking Lake Mead: 5 things to know
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“What has been a slow motion train wreck for 20 years is accelerating, and the moment of reckoning is near,” the head of the Southern Nevada Water Authority told Congress.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Weds. June 28, this photo shows the view across the wa ...
Lakeview golf course rebounding under new management
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Despite experiencing multiple setbacks since securing the management contract for Lakeview Executive Golf Course in 2019, CourseCo. has made strides to make the course profitable.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the intersection of Blagg Road and Simkins ...
Facelift set for Blagg Road in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

A $489,000 contract has been awarded to Las Vegas Paving Corp. for the improvements.