Deputies: burglar fled on stolen motorbike

A Pahrump man is facing burglary and other charges after deputies arrested him while trying to escape on a motorbike.

(Nye County Detention Center) Ryan Orman

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, an investigation was opened on May 26, regarding a burglary at the Saitta/Trudeau car dealership. An alarm was activated there at approximately 3 a.m. and a door to an office was open with signs of forced entry, according to the report.

“The suspect had cut all cable wires to the building in an attempt to disable the alarm system,” according to the report. “An anonymous tip identified the suspect seen in surveillance video as Ryan Orman.”

On June 22, deputies responded to another burglary at the Tractor Supply Co. on Highway 372.

The business’ alarm was triggered at approximately 5 a.m., where upon arrival, deputies noticed a 4-foot hole was cut in a fence on the property. A motorized minibike was discovered missing from the business.

Roughly a week later on June 28, deputies spotted a man with the suspected stolen minibike leaving the Walgreens parking lot on Highway 160.

“When deputies attempted a traffic stop, the male led them on a short pursuit in which he was driving erratically and lost control of the motorbike,” the release stated. “The suspect then took off on foot and tried to hide. That suspect was identified as Ryan Orman, who was taken into custody and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Orman faces charges of suspicion of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary of a business, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and resisting arrest.

No bail amount was listed in the booking document.

