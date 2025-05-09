Deputies say man repeatedly arrested for trespassing is busted again

Several previous arrests did not deter a local man from allegedly committing another recent trespassing offense.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to Dotty’s Casino at 250 South Highway 160 on April 25 after a man, identified as Anthony Vara, was allegedly kicking the front door of the business.

“I located a male matching the description of the suspect standing on the north side of Walmart next to Dotty’s,” the deputy stated in his report. “Anthony put his hands in his pocket several times after being ordered to take his hands out of his pockets. Due to Anthony failing to comply with my orders, I pushed Anthony against a fence and went to the ground where I placed him in handcuffs.”

A wants and records check of Vara revealed he had previously been trespassed from all Dotty’s and Pahrump’s Walmart locations.

“Anthony was trespassed from Walmart on July 29, 2022 and was trespassed from all of Dotty’s on January 29, 2024,” the deputy stated in his report. “Anthony was also previously issued a citation for trespassing in 2023 and has a history of failure to appear for warrants, which included two for trespassing.”

As a result, Vara was placed into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center without further incident.

Bail amount was set at $3,000.