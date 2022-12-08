41°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Deputies searching for fugitive who allegedly brandished rifle during casino fight

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2022 - 1:21 pm
 
Nye County Sheriff's Office Surveillance of a man displaying a rifle during a fight outside the ...
Nye County Sheriff's Office Surveillance of a man displaying a rifle during a fight outside the Pahrump Nugget Casino & Hotel on Sunday. Deputies have identified him as Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump and are seeking him for arrest.
Nye County Sheriff's Office Anthony Bell
Nye County Sheriff's Office Anthony Bell
Nye County Sheriff's Office Kathleen Juliano
Nye County Sheriff's Office Kathleen Juliano

The search continued Thursday afternoon for an armed man who law enforcement said brandished a rifle during a fight with another man at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino. Deputies responded to the site after getting a call on Sunday evening, Dec. 4, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Bar fight

An investigation found a fight happened at the casino’s bar. A man identified as Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump, left the casino to go to his vehicle, according to NCSO reports, when another man he had been fighting with followed him out with a security guard. Bell drew a rifle from the vehicle, according to NCSO reports, then racked it and advanced on the security guard and the other man.

Bell ultimately fled before firing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Female arrested

On Dec. 6, deputies responded to Bell’s last known address along the 4000 block of East Paiute Boulevard, where they found Kathleen Juliano, 25, residing. Deputies said after searching the home they found drugs and a gun matching the description that the suspect allegedly displayed outside the casion.

“A search of the residence was conducted and Bell was not located, however, a short-barreled rifle from the crime was seized,” the report noted. “While in the residence, deputies discovered a hypodermic device loaded with narcotics, along with living conditions that were not acceptable for children.”

Juliano was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, child neglect and harboring a felony offender.

Her bail amount was set at $40,000.

An arrest warrant has been issued on Bell for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, aiming and drawing a deadly weapon at a person in a threatening manner and possession of a short -barreled rifle.

Suspect, vehicle description

Bell, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a 26-year-old white male, 5-foot and 8 inches, 137 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be operating a white Nissan Frontier, according to the report.

Anyone with information as to Bell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or submit a confidential tip through the sheriff’s office social media app or via email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition was officially established on ...
NyE Communities Coalition: A 20-year retrospective
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The CEO and one of the founders of the nonprofit reflects on two decades of serving the community ahead of the agency’s 20th anniversary.

National Park Service National Park Service Motorists will encounter deep sand for the first 4 ...
2 Death Valley backcountry roads have reopened
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park have announced the reopening of Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads late last month.

Pahrump Valley Times file Jenney Sartin, executive director of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Co ...
Pahrump Valley Chamber leader will aid in Lombardo’s transition to governor
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Chamber Executive Director Jenney Sartin has been appointed by Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo to serve on the incoming administration’s transition team and committees for economic and workforce development.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A new Nye County Diesel Tax of 5-cents per gallon has been p ...
New diesel tax to be decided in January
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, Nye County officials broached the idea of instituting a new tax on diesel fuels sale within the county, holding a series of public workshops to gauge the public’s sentiment toward the idea and determine just how to move forward.

The Center for Biological Diversity Amargosa voles are mouselike mammals, among the most endang ...
Lawsuit: Partiers at popular hot spring endangering voles who live there
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The federally protected Amargosa voles don’t stray far from the dense bulrush marshes near Tecopa Mud Hot Springs, about 30 miles west of Pahrump. But too many people are partying there, according to a lawsuit filed by The Center for Biological Diversity, which aims to better regulate the area to ensure the voles’ survival.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon attracted dozens on bowlers ...
PHOTOS: Bowl-A-Thon raises nearly $5k for Wounded Warrior Project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nugget Bowl inside the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino was packed with patrons on Sunday, Dec. 4 taking part in more than just an afternoon of fun. Here’s what you missed.