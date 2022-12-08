Deputies searching for fugitive who allegedly brandished rifle during casino fight

The search continued Thursday afternoon for an armed man who law enforcement said brandished a rifle during a fight with another man at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino. Deputies responded to the site after getting a call on Sunday evening, Dec. 4, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Surveillance of a man displaying a rifle during a fight outside the Pahrump Nugget Casino & Hotel on Sunday. Deputies have identified him as Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump and are seeking him for arrest.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Anthony Bell

Nye County Sheriff's Office Kathleen Juliano

Bar fight

An investigation found a fight happened at the casino’s bar. A man identified as Anthony Bell, 26, of Pahrump, left the casino to go to his vehicle, according to NCSO reports, when another man he had been fighting with followed him out with a security guard. Bell drew a rifle from the vehicle, according to NCSO reports, then racked it and advanced on the security guard and the other man.

Bell ultimately fled before firing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Female arrested

On Dec. 6, deputies responded to Bell’s last known address along the 4000 block of East Paiute Boulevard, where they found Kathleen Juliano, 25, residing. Deputies said after searching the home they found drugs and a gun matching the description that the suspect allegedly displayed outside the casion.

“A search of the residence was conducted and Bell was not located, however, a short-barreled rifle from the crime was seized,” the report noted. “While in the residence, deputies discovered a hypodermic device loaded with narcotics, along with living conditions that were not acceptable for children.”

Juliano was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance, child neglect and harboring a felony offender.

Her bail amount was set at $40,000.

An arrest warrant has been issued on Bell for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, aiming and drawing a deadly weapon at a person in a threatening manner and possession of a short -barreled rifle.

Suspect, vehicle description

Bell, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as a 26-year-old white male, 5-foot and 8 inches, 137 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be operating a white Nissan Frontier, according to the report.

Anyone with information as to Bell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or submit a confidential tip through the sheriff’s office social media app or via email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes